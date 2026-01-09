Lando Norris: World champion admits he thought F1 title decider would be 'too chaotic' for him

Lando Norris has admitted he thought the Formula 1 title decider that he came through to become world champion would be "a bit too chaotic" for him.

Norris claimed the third place he needed in December's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to hold off his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a thrilling three-way battle for the Drivers' Championship and claim his maiden title.

The 26-year-old Brit has spoken openly about his struggles with self-doubt throughout his career, and has now revealed the concerns he held coming into the week of the season finale.

In a video uploaded to his own YouTube channel, Norris reflected on "the best day of his life."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Lando Norris was given his Drivers' Championship trophy at the FIA Awards Gala.

Norris said: "The week leading up to the biggest race of my life. I didn't know how to feel, I didn't know how to act, I didn't know how I was meant to be.

"I didn't know if I was meant to be really excited or not or scared.

"I thought I'd be pretty damn nervous, because I do get nervous every race, every qualifying, always. That's a known thing.

"I thought it would be a bit too chaotic."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris sent a special thank you to the Sky Sports viewers for supporting him in his 2025 world championship-winning season.

Norris led Verstappen, who was seeking a fifth successive title, by 12 points, with Piastri a further four points back going into the final round.

That meant that regardless of where his rivals finished, third place for Norris would be enough to secure the title.

Norris held his nerve to qualify second behind Verstappen, before driving a sensible race to seal third with relative ease.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Lando Norris looks back at his career up until his world title win in Abu Dhabi.

He added: "Getting in the car, I actually felt pretty ready.

"I felt very calm. Just another day in the office. I felt ready.

"I still knew in my head, this is it, and the time had come."

Watch every race of the 2026 F1 season live on Sky Sports, starting with the Australian Grand Prix from March 6-8. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime