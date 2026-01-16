Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver's race engineer Riccardo Adami moved to different position at team ahead of 2026 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami has been moved to a different role with the Italian team ahead of the 2026 season.

Hamilton endured a hugely disappointing debut campaign with Ferrari in 2025 as the seven-time world champion went a whole season without a grand prix podium for the first time in his Formula 1 career.

While the 41-year-old struggled to get to grips with an underperforming car, he also appeared to be regularly frustrated and confused by radio exchanges with Adami, who was the Brit's direct point of contact on the Ferrari pit wall.

In a statement released on Friday, Ferrari said: "Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Riccardo Adami has moved to a new role within the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy as Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and Test Previous Cars Manager, where his extensive trackside experience and Formula 1 expertise contributes to the development of future talent and to strengthening performance culture across the program.

"Scuderia Ferrari HP would like to thank Riccardo for his commitment and contribution to his trackside role and wishes him every success in his new position.

"The appointment of the new Race Engineer for car #44 will be announced in due course."

Ferrari are due to reveal their 2026 livery on January 23, ahead of the first of three pre-season testing events, the first of which takes place in Barcelona from January 26-30.

Extra testing has been scheduled due to the introduction of new technical regulations, which include major changes to both engine and chassis.

