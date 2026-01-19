Haas VF-26: American-owned F1 team become first squad to reveal all-new 2026 car along with updated livery

Haas have become the first team to reveal images of their 2026 car as they launched the VF-26 for F1's new rules era.

After the livery launches of Red Bull and Racing Bulls last week, whose 2026 looks were revealed on show cars, Haas kicked off a week in which several teams are set to provide a first glimpse at their actual challengers by revealing images online.

Britain's Oliver Bearman, 20, and experienced Frenchman Esteban Ocon form the team's driver line-up for the second successive season, with the sport preparing for the introduction of a huge regulation change that features new power units and chassis.

The first images of the VF-26 provide insight into how F1's smaller and lighter 2026 cars will look, with vastly different front and rear wings to the previous generation contributing to less downforce and drag.

The team's new 2026 livery was also shared, with the black carbon areas of last year's car replaced by more large white areas and additional red accents. The scheme also nods to the team's new title sponsor for this year, Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Komatsu: It's been a monumental effort

Haas finished eighth in last year's Constructors' Championship but come into 2026 with some momentum having amassed the second-highest points total in their 10-season history.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said: "It feels almost a bit surreal to be unveiling a new car this early in the year but it's not any less exciting venturing into a new F1 campaign - especially one with such a change in regulations."

There are three separate testing events for teams to fine-tune their cars before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 8, with the first taking place in Barcelona from January 26-30 before the other two follow in Bahrain in February.

"We're fully focused on being ready for Shakedown Week in Barcelona," Komatsu added. "It's been a monumental effort from everyone on the team to work with such a tight turnaround time from the end of last season to putting cars on track in January.

"It goes without saying that after so much talk, we can't wait to see how these cars will perform and what we'll face as we then progress through our test programs ahead of Australia.

"Track time is going to be crucial through Spain and Bahrain and while we know there's going to be challenges along the way, we do this because we're passionate about Formula 1."

'I upped my game' - Bearman excited to push on

Britain's Bearman produced an impressive rookie campaign, putting together a particularly impressive second half of the year that included a streak of five successive points finishes and a career-best fourth place in Mexico.

That run of form, which saw him comfortably outperform an experienced and solid operator in Ocon, has heightened speculation around Bearman's potential as a future Ferrari driver, with the Italian team having loaned him out to Haas after signing him to their academy.

Bearman said: "It was a year where I certainly learned a lot, not only about myself as a person, or as an athlete, but also about Formula 1.

"I've really increased my knowledge base infinitely, because I've been put in experiences that you just can't learn prior to experiencing them. I've definitely improved a lot in all of those areas and I'm really happy with how the season went, particularly the second half.

"I really upped my game, I felt like in the second half of the season, I started to put down some really some results that I was really happy with, and that was critical for me. I'm excited to continue that this year."

The Essex-born driver believes the experience he gained by racing in F1 at many tracks for the first time during his rookie campaign will enable him to be even more competitive in 2026.

"I'm most excited to return to all of these circuits, having experienced a race weekend already," he added. "I now understand how a track evolves through the weekend, how the tyres perform, and what changes may have tripped me up last year. More often than not, last year, I was going to new circuits where my competition had been plenty of times.

"Of course, I'm now going to circuits that I've only driven at once, and where my competition has driven 10 or 11 times, but I feel like even just having one race weekend's worth of experience at a circuit, and the knowledge base that I've built up from a full season of F1 is going to put me in a much better place."

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The introduction of new regulations means there is a robust schedule of three separate testing events before the start of the 2026 season.

The first is a behind-closed-doors event in Barcelona from January 26-30, before two tests follow in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20.

When is the first F1 race?

The teams then have two weeks to prepare for the opening round of the season, which is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8.

The first practice sessions of the season will take place on Friday 6 March, with Qualifying on Saturday 7 March and the opening race on Sunday 8 March.

