Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto warns of 'very bumpy' debut season despite 2030 title target being set by brand bosses

Audi chief Mattia Binotto has warned that the new Formula 1 team could experience a "very bumpy" debut campaign despite the German brand's bosses setting the lofty target of fighting for championships by 2030.

Audi are making a first appearance in Formula 1 after taking over what was formerly the Sauber team, but are also taking on the major challenge of manufacturing their own engine.

Former Ferrari team principal Binotto was hired in 2024 to oversee the transition, which moved closer to reality on Tuesday evening as the team revealed its R26 car at a glitzy launch event in Berlin.

Gernot Dollner, the chief executive of the wider Audi brand, made clear the ambitious targets the company are setting for its new F1 team as, on stage at the event, he said: "We all share one clear vision: to compete at the highest level and to fight for championships by 2030."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Audi unveils their new livery for the R26.

Discussing the team's long-term ambitions, Binotto told Sky Sports News: "The five years is what we set as an objective because there is much that we need to build.

"It's not only the car on track, that's the final product of a big organisation. Infrastructure, tools, methodology, the organisation, we need to ramp up skills - there is still much that's required. But I think we are aware of it and that's part of our daily task.

"We know it has to happen. We are planning for it and we will simply make it. So we are acting by priorities.

"We still want to do well on track, the best we can, but we that know we are competing against strong competitors, settled-down organisations and no doubt who were stronger before will stay stronger as well in 2026. So, our season 2026 can be very bumpy."

Wheatley: We're starting from a humble beginning

Binotto is the head of Audi's F1 project, but the day-to-day running of the team falls to Jonathan Wheatley, who was plucked from his role as sporting director at Red Bull to become team principal.

Wheatley also issued something of a warning over immediate expectations but vowed to get the team ready to compete at the sharp end of the grid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg give their thoughts on the new Audi R26, having already tested it out on track.

"We're starting from a humble beginning still, and I think we need to remember that," Wheatley told Sky Sports News.

"The target is clear, to be challengers, then competitors and then champions, and we've set ourselves an ambitious target. For many people, 2030 might seem a long way away but it's just round the corner in F1 terms.

"We have to be ready for that. We have to get the team ready. We have to become a finely honed works F1 team in time for when the car is at the right level for us to deliver that championship."

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The introduction of new regulations means there is a robust schedule of three separate testing events before the start of the 2026 season.

The first is a behind-closed-doors event in Barcelona from January 26-30, before two tests follow in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Formula 1 explains the new 2026 regulation changes, including what will replace DRS, in a plan to allow closer racing next year. Video courtesy of F1.

When is the first F1 race?

The teams then have two weeks to prepare for the opening round of the season, which is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8.

The first practice sessions of the season will take place on Friday 6 March, with Qualifying on Saturday 7 March and the opening race on Sunday 8 March.

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2026 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime