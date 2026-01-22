Mercedes W17 reveal: Silver Arrows reveal 2026 F1 challenger expected to challenge for titles in sport's new era

Mercedes have provided a first look at the W17, the 2026 challenger that many believe will enable the Silver Arrows to return to the front of the grid.

The introduction of new chassis and power unit regulations for the 2026 season, widely considered to be the biggest change in the sport's history, has provided Mercedes with the opportunity to put four disappointing years of performance behind them.

Having won eight successive constructors' titles from 2014-2021 following the introduction of hybrid engines, the Silver Arrows failed to challenge for titles from 2022-2025 as they struggled to comprehend the aerodynamic challenges of the 'ground-effect' era.

With brand-new power units coming to the sport for the first time since Mercedes took complete control in 2014, the German brand's prowess in engine development has seen them installed as early favourites to begin the new generation on the front foot.

The chief beneficiary of such a scenario would be Britain's George Russell, who has been hugely impressive since joining the team in 2022 despite not having been provided with a consistently fast car.

The 27-year-old is primed to mount his first title challenge, as he forms an unchanged driver line-up alongside Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli, who finished 2025 strongly after a concerning wobble during the middle of his rookie campaign.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: "Formula 1 will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition. The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance.

Image: Britain's George Russell will drive alongside Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli for a second season

"Our work on the new car, and the long-term development of the Power Unit and advanced sustainable fuels with Petronas, reflects that approach.



"Releasing the first images of the W17 is simply the next step in that process. It represents the collective, sustained effort of our teams in Brixworth and Brackley. We will continue to push hard in the months ahead."

The team largely stuck with the silver and black look that had been on their 2025 W16 model, while maintaining a nod to title sponsor Petronas with a green flow line sweeping across the car. Perhaps the most eye-catching change to the livery is the addition of black stripes to the upper sidepod.

Among the sponsors featured on the livery were tech giant Microsoft, with whom Mercedes announced a major new deal ahead of the reveal on Thursday morning, underlining the health of both the team and sport as a whole.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The introduction of new regulations means there is a robust schedule of three separate testing events before the start of the 2026 season.

The first is a behind-closed-doors event in Barcelona from January 26-30, before two tests follow in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20.

When is the first F1 race?

The teams then have two weeks to prepare for the opening round of the season, which is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8.

The first practice sessions of the season will take place on Friday 6 March, with Qualifying on Saturday 7 March and the opening race on Sunday 8 March.

