Drive to Survive and Full Swing stars to face off in Netflix sports event ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nico Rosberg says George Russell can't afford to play the 'nice guy' in his rivalry with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton Nico Rosberg says George Russell can't afford to play the 'nice guy' in his rivalry with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton

Formula One drivers and PGA Tour golfers will compete next month when they face off in a match play golf tournament on Netflix in the build-up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Billed as "a clash of wheels and irons" in an announcement made by the streaming service on Tuesday, the roster for the November 14 event will feature eight stars from two popular Netflix sports series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and "Full Swing" competing at Wynn Golf Club in the Nevada capital.

McLaren superstar Lando Norris and Singapore Grand Prix winner Carlos Sainz of Ferrari will be flanked by Williams' Alex Albon and Alpine's Pierre Gasly as the F1 quartet to compete alongside pro golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Four pairs consisting of one Formula One driver and one PGA Tour golfer will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title.

"Drive to Survive", which has helped popularise F1 in the United States, is in production on its sixth season while "Full Swing" is finishing filming on a second season and has also proved popular with a mainstream audience.

Sky customers can access Netflix via Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell collided on the opening lap of the Qatar Grand Prix Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell collided on the opening lap of the Qatar Grand Prix

George Russell "can't just be the nice guy" in his battle with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg has told the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton took responsibility and apologised for causing a first-corner collision with Russell at the Qatar Grand Prix earlier in October, as their inter-team rivalry boiled over following several near misses.

With both drivers contracted to the team until the end of the 2026 season, the pair maintaining a positive relationship is likely to be a crucial factor in Mercedes' hopes of ending Red Bull's dominant streak.

Don't miss an episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast. Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

Rosberg, who drove alongside Hamilton for four seasons at Mercedes and beat the Brit in his final F1 campaign in 2016 to seal a maiden drivers' title, has warned that Russell must continue to apply pressure at all levels.

"Things have been heating up there because also in Suzuka it was well over the limit on one occasions when they both took each other off the track," Rosberg said.

"It's a very difficult situation for George as well. Unfortunately, you can't just be the nice guy in that situation - you have to also internally keep the pressure on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nico Rosberg says George Russell can't afford to play the 'nice guy' in his rivalry with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton Nico Rosberg says George Russell can't afford to play the 'nice guy' in his rivalry with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton

"You have to make it difficult for the team, unfortunately. It sucks, but otherwise the team will always just take the easiest route.

"So it's very uncomfortable because George needs to be pushing - which he does on the radio, you hear him saying things like 'again' and things like that. So he's really trying to hold against it."

Watch Formula 1 return to Texas for the United States Grand Prix and another Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports F1 from October 20-22. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW