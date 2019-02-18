F1 Testing, Day One First Test: Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari make flying start

Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari made a flying start to F1 2019 winter testing as the German topped the timesheet on the opening morning in Barcelona.

Vettel, who span early in the day, posted a best time of 1:18.161 in Ferrari's new SF90 to be nearly two seconds clear of the rest of the field, while also racking up the most laps with 72 - more than a Spanish GP race distance.

Vettel's time also obliterated the fastest time of 2018's first day of winter testing which was a 1:20.179.

The afternoon session gets underway at 1pm, with Sky Sports F1 broadcasting live coverage from the Circuit de Catalunya.

Sergio Perez was Vettel's closest challenger in the morning session, the Racing Point driver the only other man to slip below 1:20 as he posted a 1:19.944 in the final 40 minutes.

Valtteri Bottas lifted Mercedes' W10 challenger up to third in the final half hour, clocking a 1:20.127, while the reigning champions completed the second-most laps with 69.

After a quiet opening couple of hours, the new Red Bull-Honda era made an encouraging start in the hands of Max Verstappen with the Dutchman clocking a 1:20.174 for fifth in the timesheet.

The RB15 was also clocked fastest through the speed trap to provide further positive signs in Red Bull's search of more horsepower with their new engine suppliers.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok said on Twitter: "First impressions - Ferrari looks very good and stable at the rear end. Mercedes and Red Bull running heavy and just logging miles it seems.

"Cars look lazy and fat with fuel. Honda engine noticeably less raspy sounding and sounds cleaner on the Red Bull than last year."

Kimi Raikkonen recovered from a trip to the gravel in the opening minutes of the day to post the fourth fastest time of the morning on his second debut for Alfa Romeo.

Carlos Sainz was impressive on his debut for McLaren, completing 56 laps and running within three tenths of Mercedes and Red Bull, although fuel levels and car settings are unknown during testing.

But it was a difficult morning for Haas as Romain Grosjean's car ground to a half after 12 laps at the entrance to the final chicane.

The team confirmed a fuel pressure loss was the cause of the issue but the VF-19 remained in the garage until the closing minutes of the session.

Nico Hulkenberg racked up 65 laps in the Renault with a best time of 1:20.980 for seventh in the timesheet, while Daniil Kvyat was slowest in the Toro Rosso.