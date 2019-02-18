Williams set to miss another day of pre-season testing in Barcelona

Williams' absence from the start of F1 2019 is set to continue on Tuesday with the team likely to skip another day of pre-season testing.

The Grove outfit missed Day One because they "needed more time" to prepare their new car, but claimed they would be emerging on track the following morning.

But team boss Claire Williams now says "it is looking more likely than not that will now not be in a position to run on track until Wednesday, at the earliest."

Williams are looking to bounce back from a miserable 2018 this year, and would have hoped to have had as much track time as possible over the eight allotted days of winter testing.

"This is obviously extremely disappointing," Claire Williams added. "But it is unfortunately the situation we are in.

"We will be getting the FW42 on track as soon as we are able."

All nine of Williams' rival teams ran on the first day of testing.

What have we seen of the 2019 Williams car so far?

Although Williams held a launch event at their Grove headquarters last week, the former world champions' reveal was limited to a new livery.

The new car has, though, been glimpsed via a social media release.

Feast your eyes on this! And we’ll show you the real thing next week 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0ir0LRmCJQ — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) February 15, 2019

🎶 You spin me right round baby, right round...get your first look at the FW42! pic.twitter.com/UcqbQpEAgg — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) February 15, 2019

"We have had an incredibly busy winter at Grove getting the FW42 prepared for the season ahead and, despite everyone's best efforts, we need some more time before it will be ready to run," said Williams.



"Our absolute priority is to always ensure we bring a car to the track that is the best that it can be and sometimes that takes longer than you'd anticipate or like."

Williams have an all-new driver line-up of Robert Kubica and George Russell for the new season.

