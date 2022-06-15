Formula 1 to race in Melbourne until 2035 under new Australian Grand Prix agreement

The Australian Grand Prix will also have Formula 2 and Formula 3 join the race weekend schedule

Formula 1 have announced the Australian Grand Prix will stay in Melbourne until 2035.

A new 10-year agreement from 2025 will also see Formula 2 and Formula 3 join the race weekend schedule for the first time from 2023.

In 2022, the event attracted more than 419,000 fans to the Albert Park circuit for the race weekend, the largest crowd for a weekend sporting event in Australian history.

The venue has been on the Formula 1 calendar since the first race in Melbourne in 1996 and will remain as a key part of the calendar moving forwards.

The date of the next year's Grand Prix will be confirmed once the 2023 calendar is finalised and will be subject to World Motor Sport Council approval.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the highlights from this year's Australian GP at Albert Park Take a look back at the highlights from this year's Australian GP at Albert Park

"I am delighted to confirm that Melbourne and the Albert Park circuit will continue to be on the Formula 1 calendar until 2035," Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO at Formula 1, said.

"The race has always been a favourite for the fans, drivers and the teams and Melbourne is an incredible and vibrant international city that is a perfect match for our sport.

"This year we saw huge crowds and passionate fans at the Grand Prix, and we are very excited by the future in Australia as our sport continues to grow.

"I want to thank the Victorian Government, Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria and Martin Pakula, Minister for Tourism, Sport & Major Events for their tireless support for the event in Melbourne, as well as Andrew Westacott and Paul Little from the AGPC for making this already long-term partnership secure for the future. We are all looking forward to being back in Melbourne next season with all our fans."

This weekend, the focus turns to Canadian GP, which begins on Friday with the first practice sessions in Montreal.

Full coverage of the weekend will be live on Sky Sports F1 and lights out for Sunday's Grand Prix is at 7pm, with build-up from 5.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Formula 1 heads to Montreal this weekend, take a look back at some of the best races from the Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1 heads to Montreal this weekend, take a look back at some of the best races from the Canadian Grand Prix

F1 working on deal to secure South Africa GP for 2023

Formula 1 are also working towards a deal for South Africa to re-join the race calendar in 2023.

F1 President and CEO Domenicali flew to South Africa directly from Baku following Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix for talks with local stakeholders, though any formal agreement is likely to be weeks away.

The race would be held at Kyalami Grand Prix circuit, which hosted F1 until 1993.

F1 are working towards a record 24-race calendar for next year which includes a new street race in Las Vegas.

Sky Sports News understands that the Covid situation in China might mean only 23 events will take place in 2023.