Robert Kubica still hopes for F1 comeback with Williams in 2019

Williams have confirmed that Robert Kubica is in contention for their remaining 2019 seat, but the Pole says "time is running out" for a decision as he looks to complete his remarkable F1 comeback.

Kubica, who hasn't been on the grid since suffering life-changing injuries in a rally accident seven years ago, has impressed Williams in his reserve driver role and the team have an opening to join George Russell next season.

Esteban Ocon and Sergey Sirotkin are in the running, but deputy principal Claire Williams told Sky F1: "Robert is absolutely on that list, of course he is."

Williams, however, are "not in any rush to make a driver decision", while Kubica wants an answer as soon as possible.

Last year, Kubica wasn't notified that he'd missed out on a 2018 drive to Sirotkin until after a post-season Abu Dhabi test.

"Time is running out," Kubica insisted to Sky F1's Rachel Brookes. "I don't want to be in the same position as last year.

"Hopefully there will be a decision soon. The target is to be in the grid next year but I cannot wait until December.

"We'll have to wait and see but for sure in the next couple of weeks everything should be decided, at least from my side."

Will Kubica get his chance?

Kubica was F1's rising star before he partially severed his right arm in a horrifying rally crash in 2011, but has already proved his physical ability and talent in practice and test sessions this season and is not giving up on a full-time F1 return.

"F1 is my priority," he stated.

But he also accepts he has to weigh up other categories and opportunities for 2019.

"My situation is quite clear," Kubica explained. "The team is evaluating different scenarios as they are right to do, and I am doing some other stuff on my side. We will see if there will be a common agreement or not.

"I'm hopeful of seeing other opportunities because I don't want to find out in December that it's too late and having nothing."

Though Williams certainly aren't giving Kubica any promises for next year, they have also praised the 33-year-old for his input.

"Robert has become an integral part of our team this year," added Claire Williams. "As anyone who knows him will attest to, he's a really intelligent individual that knows how a car works and how to improve that car.

"He has been enormously useful for the engineers this year as a resource but he's also been useful for Lance [Stroll] and Sergey with the experience that he has."

