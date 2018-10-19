US GP: Sebastian Vettel demoted three grid places

1:32 Sky F1's Paul Di Resta looks at why Sebastian Vettel was penalised for not slowing down sufficiently during a red flag in US GP practice Sky F1's Paul Di Resta looks at why Sebastian Vettel was penalised for not slowing down sufficiently during a red flag in US GP practice

Sebastian Vettel will be demoted three grid places for the US GP after failing to slow sufficiently during a red-flag period in Friday practice.

The punishment increases the chances of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton wrapping up the world championship on Sunday.

Hamilton will be crowned champion if he outscores Vettel, who now cannot qualify higher than fourth, by eight points or more.

How Hamilton can win the title at the US GP

United States GP TV times and schedule

What did Vettel do wrong?

The red flag was thrown during a rain-hit opening practice session after the Sauber of Charles Leclerc brought gravel onto the circuit after spinning in the slippery conditions.

The stewards reviewed video evidence, positioning data and telemetry as well as testimony from Vettel himself and Ferrari team representative Jock Clear.

They ruled that Vettel 'did not slow sufficiently during a Red Flag period' and Vettel 'did, in fact, fail to stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU in marshalling sectors 6 and 7'.

'As the regulation states, Art. 31.6 was added this year to ensure that drivers reduce speed significantly during a red flag. Breach of this regulation is seen to be an extremely serious matter,' the verdict added. 'To be consistent with previous decisions on similar incidents this year, the stewards assessed the penalty specified above.'

At the previous race in Japan, Force India's Esteban Ocon was handed a three-place grid drop for failing to slow for red flags in practice. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was given the same sanction at the Australian GP.

2:11 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel believes he complied with the FIA rules despite being demoted three grid places for Sunday's US GP. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel believes he complied with the FIA rules despite being demoted three grid places for Sunday's US GP.

What was Vettel's explanation?

Immediately after a rain-hit Practice Two session, Vettel told Sky Sports he had slowed down for the red flag.

"I saw the red flag, I slowed down, I had a look around to see where the car was, [whether it was] potentially stuck in the wall or if there was one around Turn 9 and 10 and then I slowed down significantly to comply with the rules," Vettel said. "They found it took too long. I think it's pretty straightforward.

"Obviously I was aware, I slowed down.

"I think there should be common sense with the rules that we have... I think it's wrong, I think I slowed down, I had a good look around at what's going on. I think the rules are clear so we know but I think it's the first time we had this in the wet and in the wet the target is a lot slower so you literally have to stop to 30kph or 40/50kph to bring down the delta. Which probably I should do next time.

"In my opinion, it's not the right thing if there's a car right behind you. It might run into you, but it's more important that you don't get the penalty."

Vettel's 2018 mistakes Race Session Incident Azerbaijan Race Locks up when trying to pass Bottas for lead, drops to fourth France Race Collides with Bottas at the start and drops down the field Austria Qualifying Blocks Sainz and demoted five places on the grid Germany Race Crashes into the barriers from the lead Italy Race Collides with Hamilton on first lap Japan Qualifying Spins on flying lap and qualifies ninth Japan Race Crashes into Verstappen after ambitious overtake USA Practice One Fails to slow sufficiently for red flags and handed three-place grid penalty

What do F1 rules say about red flags?

The regulations state that the appearance of the red flags in a practice session means 'all cars must immediately reduce speed and proceed slowly back to the pit lane'.

Drivers are supposed to adhere to a target time displayed on their car's dashboard on their way back to the pits.

'In order to ensure that drivers reduce speed sufficiently, from the time at which the "RED FLAG" message appears on the official messaging system until the time that each car crosses the first safety car line when entering the pit lane, drivers must stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU at least once in each marshalling sector.'

How Hamilton can win title at US GP

If Hamilton wins, and Vettel is third or lower

If Hamilton finishes second, and Vettel is fifth or lower

If Hamilton finishes third, and Vettel is seventh or lower

If Hamilton finishes fourth, and Vettel is eighth or lower

If Hamilton finishes fifth, and Vettel is ninth or lower

If Hamilton finishes sixth, and Vettel is 11th or lower

If Hamilton finishes seventh or lower, the title race goes on to Mexico

Sky F1's United States GP schedule

Saturday, October 20

6.45pm: US GP Practice Three build-up

7pm: United States GP Practice Three LIVE!

9pm: US GP Qualifying build-up LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One and Main Event)

10pm: United States GP Qualifying LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One and Main Event)

11.30pm: The F1 Show LIVE (Simulcast on Sky One and Main Event)

Sunday, October 21

5.30pm: Pit Lane LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

6.30pm: On The Grid LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One and Main Event)

7.10pm: THE UNITED STATES GP LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One and Main Event)

9.30pm: Paddock Live

Will Lewis Hamilton clinch a fifth F1 world title at the United States GP? The race begins at 7.10pm on Sunday with build-up from 5.30pm. Saturday's Qualy starts at 9pm. Get Sky Sports F1.