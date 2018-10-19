US GP: Sebastian Vettel summoned to see F1 stewards

Sebastian Vettel has been summoned to see US GP stewards over an alleged red-flag offence during Practice One.

If he is found guilty of failing to slow sufficiently, Vettel risks a costly grid penalty for Sunday's race when title rival Lewis Hamilton could wrap up the world championship.

At the previous race in Japan, Force India's Esteban Ocon was handed a three-place grid drop for failing to slow for red flags in practice. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was given the same sanction at the Australian GP.

'Alleged breach of Article 31.6 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, car 5 failing to slow sufficiently during a Red Flag period in Practice 1 at 10:40,' read the stewards' summons.

Vettel will meet with the stewards ahead of Practice Two in Austin, which begins at 8pm UK time.

The red flag was thrown during a rain-hit opening practice session after the Sauber of Charles Leclerc brought gravel onto the circuit after spinning in the slippery conditions.

What do F1 rules say about red flags?

The regulations state that the appearance of the red flags in a practice session means 'all cars must immediately reduce speed and proceed slowly back to the pit lane'.

Drivers are supposed to adhere to a target time displayed on their car's dashboard on their way back to the pits.

'In order to ensure that drivers reduce speed sufficiently, from the time at which the "RED FLAG" message appears on the official messaging system until the time that each car crosses the first safety car line when entering the pit lane, drivers must stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU at least once in each marshalling sector.'

