Lewis Hamilton can win fifth F1 world title at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton needs a seventh-place finish at next Sunday's Mexican GP to clinch his fifth Formula 1 world title.

After finishing only third in a frenetic US GP with Sebastian Vettel fourth, the title race has continued to Mexico - although Hamilton has still moved even closer to wrapping up the championship early.

The Mercedes driver needs just five points over the final three races to be sure of the title, even if Vettel wins every race.

Hamilton leads Vettel by 70 points with 75 still available over the final three races.

Hamilton needs to be 50 ahead by the end of the Mexican race to wrap up the title with two rounds to spare.

Vettel must outscore Hamilton by 21 points next Sunday to take the fight on to Brazil - meaning he must take the 25 points available for a race win to have any chance.

But even if Vettel does win the race, Hamilton only needs five points to close out the crown. A seventh-placed finish, which is worth six points, would be sufficient.

How Hamilton can win title in Mexico

If Vettel wins in Mexico, Hamilton must finish seventh

If Vettel is second or lower in Mexico, Hamilton is world champion

Hamilton is already guaranteed to emerge ahead in any tie-break situation were he and Vettel to finish level on points at the end of the season as he has nine race wins to his Ferrari rival's five, with only three races left.

Where has Lewis won his previous titles? Year Grand Prix How may races left? 2017 Mexico 2 2015 USA 3 2014 Abu Dhabi 0 2008 Brazil 0

