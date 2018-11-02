Haas lose appeal against Romain Grosjean Italian GP exclusion

Haas have lost their appeal against Romain Grosjean's disqualification from sixth place in September's Italian GP.

Grosjean's car was thrown out of the results at Monza by race stewards over an illegal floor after a protest by rivals Renault, but Haas immediately appealed the decision with a hearing set for November 1 in Paris.

But after listening to representations from the team on Thursday, the FIA's court of appeal upheld the decision of stewards to disqualify Grosjean.

It means the results of the Italian GP stand as previously published.

The lost points mean Haas' hopes of overhauling Renault for fourth place in the Constructors' Championship remain slim heading into the season's final two races.

Had the American-owned team won their appeal then there would have been a 10-point swing towards them in the standings, but Haas now remain 30 points adrift of Renault after failing to score in Austin and Mexico.

Confirmed Italian GP Race Result - top 10 Driver Team 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2) Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 3) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 4) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull 6) Esteban Ocon Force India 7) Sergio Perez Force India 8) Carlos Sainz Renault 9) Lance Stroll Williams 10) Sergey Sirotkin Williams

