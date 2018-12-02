F1 2018: The most-watched videos

Crashes, controversies and downright chaos - F1 2018 certainly hasn't been short of incident on and off the track this year.
So there's plenty to look back on as we reach the end of another season and below we have listed the top-10 most-watched F1 videos on the Sky Sports website and app during 2018. And they are all free-to-view to watch again for users in the UK and Ireland.
1. Verstappen pushes Ocon The post-race argy-bargy in Brazil between Max and Esteban.
2. Vettel and Hamilton collide at Monza The title contenders came together when Hamilton overtook Vettel and the Ferrari spun to the back of the field.
3. 'I waited to swipe the smile off your face' Some early title tension between Hamilton and Vettel after the Mercedes man's pole at the season-opening Australian GP.
4. Vettel crashes out in Germany The definitive championship turning point? A home Hockenheim horror for the race leader.
5. Ted's Singapore Qualifying Notebook The most-watched Notebook of the year after the pole lap considered the best of many years from Lewis Hamilton at F1's night race.
6. Alonso's big Spa crash It was 2012 all over again for Fernando Alonso, whose McLaren was catapulted straight over Leclerc's Sauber in a messy first-corner pile-up.
7. Lewis reprimanded for pits confusion "STAY, STAY OUT. IN, IN, IN…!" The Mercedes radio chaos as Hamilton cut across the grass en-route to winning the German GP from 14th on the grid.
8. Vettel and Verstappen collide in Japan More first-lap misery for the Ferrari number one, this time at Suzuka, as an attempted overtake of his Red Bull rival went wrong.
9. Vettel and Verstappen collide in China It's those two again. Verstappen got it all wrong trying to overtake Vettel for third place and spun the Ferrari around.
10. Huge crash for Ericsson One of the most dramatic incidents of the year as a DRS failure pitched Ericsson off F1's fastest circuit at over 200mph.
