F1 2018: The most-watched videos

Crashes, controversies and downright chaos - F1 2018 certainly hasn't been short of incident on and off the track this year.

So there's plenty to look back on as we reach the end of another season and below we have listed the top-10 most-watched F1 videos on the Sky Sports website and app during 2018. And they are all free-to-view to watch again for users in the UK and Ireland.

1. Verstappen pushes Ocon

The post-race argy-bargy in Brazil between Max and Esteban.

0:43 A furious Max Verstappen remonstrates with Esteban Ocon following their clash during the Brazilian GP A furious Max Verstappen remonstrates with Esteban Ocon following their clash during the Brazilian GP

2. Vettel and Hamilton collide at Monza

The title contenders came together when Hamilton overtook Vettel and the Ferrari spun to the back of the field.

1:47 Watch as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel come together on the opening lap of the Italian GP, resulting in Vettel spinning to the back of the grid Watch as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel come together on the opening lap of the Italian GP, resulting in Vettel spinning to the back of the grid

3. 'I waited to swipe the smile off your face'

Some early title tension between Hamilton and Vettel after the Mercedes man's pole at the season-opening Australian GP.

0:18 Lewis Hamilton tells Sebastian Vettel he was 'waiting to wipe the smile off your face' after qualifying on pole at the Australian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton tells Sebastian Vettel he was 'waiting to wipe the smile off your face' after qualifying on pole at the Australian Grand Prix

4. Vettel crashes out in Germany

The definitive championship turning point? A home Hockenheim horror for the race leader.

1:11 Sebastian Vettel goes into the barriers, crashing out of the German GP while leading Sebastian Vettel goes into the barriers, crashing out of the German GP while leading

5. Ted's Singapore Qualifying Notebook

The most-watched Notebook of the year after the pole lap considered the best of many years from Lewis Hamilton at F1's night race.

29:11 Sky F1's Ted Kravitz gives his thoughts on Saturday's qualifying session at the Singapore Grand Prix Sky F1's Ted Kravitz gives his thoughts on Saturday's qualifying session at the Singapore Grand Prix

6. Alonso's big Spa crash

It was 2012 all over again for Fernando Alonso, whose McLaren was catapulted straight over Leclerc's Sauber in a messy first-corner pile-up.

1:43 McLaren's Fernando Alonso is sent airborne on the opening lap of the Belgian GP, after being hit in the back by Nico Hulkenberg McLaren's Fernando Alonso is sent airborne on the opening lap of the Belgian GP, after being hit in the back by Nico Hulkenberg

7. Lewis reprimanded for pits confusion

"STAY, STAY OUT. IN, IN, IN…!" The Mercedes radio chaos as Hamilton cut across the grass en-route to winning the German GP from 14th on the grid.

0:20 Lewis Hamilton was reprimanded after avoiding pitting at the last minute, cutting across the grass to get back on track Lewis Hamilton was reprimanded after avoiding pitting at the last minute, cutting across the grass to get back on track

8. Vettel and Verstappen collide in Japan

More first-lap misery for the Ferrari number one, this time at Suzuka, as an attempted overtake of his Red Bull rival went wrong.

1:39 Watch the video as Sebastian Vettel collides with Max Verstappen's Red Bull and spins off after trying a move into Spoon Watch the video as Sebastian Vettel collides with Max Verstappen's Red Bull and spins off after trying a move into Spoon

9. Vettel and Verstappen collide in China

It's those two again. Verstappen got it all wrong trying to overtake Vettel for third place and spun the Ferrari around.

1:18 Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel crash during the Chinese GP Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel crash during the Chinese GP

10. Huge crash for Ericsson

One of the most dramatic incidents of the year as a DRS failure pitched Ericsson off F1's fastest circuit at over 200mph.

1:44 Sauber's Marcus Ericsson had a huge crash during Practice Two for the Italian GP Sauber's Marcus Ericsson had a huge crash during Practice Two for the Italian GP

Get the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel - the exclusive home of all F1 next season - for £18 a month in HD with no contract. Get Sky Sports F1.