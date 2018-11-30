Jean Todt: FIA president on F1, Vettel, Verstappen and Hamilton

20:24 Watch the extended version of Craig Slater's exclusive interview with FIA president Jean Todt. Watch the extended version of Craig Slater's exclusive interview with FIA president Jean Todt.

In a Sky Sports exclusive, FIA president Jean Todt discusses the big matters of the moment in and around Formula 1 at the end of another incident-filled season.

Todt sat down with Craig Slater at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP for a wide-ranging chat about the subjects of significance - including the Mercedes vs Ferrari title battle, controversies involving Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, the first season of the halo, and the latest Concorde Agreement negotiations.

Below is a small flavour of what to expect - hit play on the video above to watch the interview in full!

Was it a good year for F1?

"If you just see the results people will again say 'it's Hamilton again and Mercedes again', but to achieve five times in a row the manufacturers' and drivers' championships - I know how difficult it can be."

"Formula 1 does create emotion and sometimes creates controversy, it is good in any kind of a sport you see some controversy."

Did the halo save a life in 2018?

"We will never compromise about that we need."

" I don't envy those who have to deal with Brexit."

