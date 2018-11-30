F1 News

Jean Todt: FIA president on F1, Vettel, Verstappen and Hamilton

Watch the extended interview with the FIA president in the video

Watch the extended version of Craig Slater's exclusive interview with FIA president Jean Todt.
In a Sky Sports exclusive, FIA president Jean Todt discusses the big matters of the moment in and around Formula 1 at the end of another incident-filled season.

Todt sat down with Craig Slater at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP for a wide-ranging chat about the subjects of significance - including the Mercedes vs Ferrari title battle, controversies involving Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, the first season of the halo, and the latest Concorde Agreement negotiations.

Below is a small flavour of what to expect - hit play on the video above to watch the interview in full!

  • Was it a good year for F1?
    "If you just see the results people will again say 'it's Hamilton again and Mercedes again', but to achieve five times in a row the manufacturers' and drivers' championships - I know how difficult it can be."
  • Does Sebastian Vettel need to control his emotions?
    "Formula 1 does create emotion and sometimes creates controversy, it is good in any kind of a sport you see some controversy."
  • What will Max Verstappen's public service be?
  • Did the halo save a life in 2018?
    "We will never compromise about that we need."
  • Concorde Agreement a harder negotiation than Brexit?
    "I don't envy those who have to deal with Brexit."
  • Can you compare Hamilton with Schumacher?

