Ross Brawn says Greater London could stage Formula One race

Ross Brawn says an F1 race could take place in Greater London

Formula One bosses are exploring the possibility of staging a grand prix in Greater London according to Ross Brawn, F1's head of motorsport.

Brawn, F1's has dismissed the possibility of a city-centre race, but believes there is scope for an event on the outskirts of the capital.

"I think because F1 is a week-long activity minimum, the disruption it would cause in the centre of London would be unacceptable," Brawn told the London Evening Standard.

"I don't think Londoners really need to worry about us taking over the centre of London for a week.

"But there are things on the periphery that are being explored - not slap-bang in the centre of London but Greater London.

"London is an iconic city with a massive history in the sport and there's huge enthusiasm here."

Despite the possible interest in a new grand prix in the UK, Brawn insisted that would not necessarily mean the end of Silverstone hosting the British GP.

Next year's round at the Northamptonshire circuit is due to be the last unless a new agreement is reached but Brawn remains positive about the possibility of it remaining on the calendar along with a possible new addition.

"We'd like to see London complement Silverstone, not replace it," he added.

"We could see ways we could make it work both sides."