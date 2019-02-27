F1 Testing, Day Two Second Test: Sebastian Vettel hits barriers, McLaren ahead

Ferrari suffered a setback for the second consecutive day of testing as a mechanical issue caused Sebastian Vettel to crash, while McLaren set the fastest time of the winter so far in Day Two's morning session.

Vettel had made a strong start to the session, completing 40 laps, before hitting the barriers at Turn Three, causing a significant delay and earning himself a trip to the medical centre, where he was given the all-clear.

The incident ended Ferrari's participation in the morning session with the team expecting to remain off track for "a few hours". Vettel is due to hand over the SF90 to Charles Leclerc this afternoon.

Vettel still finished second on the timesheet, one second adrift of the morning pace set by McLaren. Carlos Sainz followed up his team-mate Lando Norris's performance on Tuesday to set the fastest time so far this pre-season with a 1:17.144.

The Spaniard's lap was set on the C4 tyres, the second fastest available.

McLaren's early-session success was somewhat tempered slightly by a reliability issue interrupting their progress for a second straight day, but Sainz did make it back out onto the track for the end of the session.

Ferrari's issues were compounded by strong runs from their title rivals, as Red Bull and Mercedes both got through considerable mileage.

Max Verstappen completed 69 laps for Red Bull, despite a brief stoppage at the end of the pit lane as he finished two tenths back from Vettel in third, while Valterri Bottas was five tenths further back for Mercedes.

Mercedes continue to assess upgrades

Recovering from the oil pressure problem which effectively wrote-off their Tuesday afternoon programme, Mercedes completed the most laps of anyone during the morning, 75, as they continued to assess their big W10 car upgrade.

Lewis Hamilton, who drives in the afternoon, has already described the revised car as an "improvement from last week" with the new parts scheduled to be used at next month's season-opener in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Renault were close behind Mercedes on mileage with Daniel Ricciardo focusing on long runs and not setting a representative time in his latest morning in the RS19.

Daniil Kvyat was fifth fastest for Toro Rosso, just ahead of Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen and Racing Point's Sergio Perez.

And Williams' road to winter recovery continued as Robert Kubica put 42 more laps on the FW42 as the Pole posted the team's best lap at Barcelona so far.