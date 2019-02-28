F1 Testing, Day Three Second Test: Ferrari leave rivals trailing

Charles Leclerc blitzed the fastest lap times of winter testing so far on the penultimate morning at Barcelona to underline growing suggestions Ferrari will start the season with F1's fastest car.

Rebounding impressively from the crash which cost them hours of running time on Wednesday, Ferrari completed a series of short stints on Pirelli's fastest tyres in a session in which the timesheet lead repeatedly changed hands.

Leclerc eventually worked his way down to a 1:16.231 on the fastest C5 tyres - a lap within one tenth of last year's Spanish GP pole time.

It had actually been Toro Rosso rookie Alex Albon who had broken the 87-second barrier for the first time at the Circuit de Catalunya this winter. The British-born driver finished the session in second place with a 1:16.882.

Day Two pacesetters McLaren enjoyed another spell at the head of the order as Lando Norris improved on team-mate Carlos Sainz's fastest effort from Tuesday, although were eventually shuffled down to third.

Red Bull were fourth with Pierre Gasly, with Nico Hulkenberg fifth for Renault after they showed a little more outright speed from the RS19.

Mercedes, meanwhile, again did not use the quickest tyres available with Lewis Hamilton only eighth fastest as a result.

But the world champions completed more laps than anyone, 85, with his best time of 1:18.097 coming on the C2 tyres, the second-slowest available. Tyre corrected, it stands as Mercedes' best of the first seven days of running.

F1 Testing: Day Three, Test Two Timesheet

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:16.231, 56 laps

2) Alex Albon, Toro Rosso, 1:16.882, 75 laps

3) Lando Norris, 1:17.084, 66 laps

4) Pierre Gasly, Red Bull, 1:17.091, 44 laps

5) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 1:17.496, 73 laps

6) Lance Stroll, Racing Point 1:17.556, 37 laps

7) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, 1:17.639, 49 laps

8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:18.097, 85 laps

9) George Russell, Williams, 1:18.130, 45 laps

10) Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 1:18.199, 53 laps

