F1 Testing, Day Four First Test: Mercedes up pace, Albon ahead

Mercedes clocked their fastest times of the winter, while Toro Rosso's Alex Albon set the outright pace, as the final morning of F1 Testing's first week proved pre-season's most eventful so far.

F1's five-time world champions had focused on heavier-fuel, long runs across the first three days but started to let the shackles off the W10 as Lewis Hamilton tried out some of Pirelli's faster tyres.

Follow the live blog

Hamilton predicts 'most challenging year'

Hamilton had various turns at the top of the timesheet before lunch, with his quickest lap of 1:17.977 coming on the C4 compound - the second-fastest available.

But Mercedes were ultimately shuffled down to third place as Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, first on the same tyres as Hamilton and then the quicker C5s, and Albon moved ahead.

Watch the afternoon session live on Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports app from 1pm.

2:36 Craig Slater brings you the latest news from F1 testing in Barcelona. Craig Slater brings you the latest news from F1 testing in Barcelona.

Ferrari the team to beat?

Albon's time of 1:17.637 stands as the quickest of the week, with team-mate and Day Three pacesetter Daniil Kvyat next up on the combined timesheet. Both Toro Rosso times were set with the fastest tyre on short, seemingly lower-fuel runs.

But while Toro Rosso have unusually topped the timesheet for two consecutive sessions, there is a growing consensus as to week one's real pacesetters.

"Ferrari are at the moment the fastest car and then it's Red Bull and Mercedes," Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko told Sky Sports News.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who runs in the afternoon session, said: "Ferrari are very strong - there is no doubt about that. We feel at this point maybe they are a bit ahead."

The fastest times of F1 Testing

The Scuderia were actually only fourth in the morning session, but Charles Leclerc completed the most laps (75) on the impressively-reliable SF90. Ferrari did not run as fast tyres as Toro Rosso, Renault and Mercedes, but remained within 0.4s of the lead.

Meanwhile, under-pressure Williams began their first full day of testing with the delayed FW42 at the fourth time of asking. Encouragingly, the Grove team completed just shy of 50 laps.

Robert Kubica got his first experience of the car and spent his early laps with a huge aero rake attached to it, before steadily improving his lap times later on.

The Pole, who spun at the final corner, was bottom of the timesheet with a best effort of 1:21.532.

McLaren were eighth but rookie driver Lando Norris beached the MCL34 early in the session on a slow lap when he appeared to get caught out by cold tyres on a cold track - the third such unwanted incident for a driver this week.

Alfa Romeo, Haas and Red Bull were fifth, sixth and seventh respectively and all ended the morning having cleared a half-century of laps.