Michael Schumacher's son Mick joins Ferrari academy

The son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, Mick, has joined the Ferrari driver academy, according to Sky in Italy.

The 19-year-old is set to take part in two tests with the Italian team, where his father won five of his titles.

The team refused to officially confirm the deal with Mick Schumacher, while his manager Sabine Kehm has also declined the opportunity to comment.

Mick Schumacher, who won the Formula 3 title last season, is set to begin his first season in Formula 2 in Bahrain in late March.

Mick Schumacher won the Formula 3 title last season and will compete in Formula 2 this year

The series is seen as the final feeder category to F1, with the teenager on track to follow in his dad's footsteps by reaching motorsport's elite competition.

Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in December 2013 left him with severe brain injuries.

Ferrari put on a special exhibition at their Maranello base in honour of Schumacher's 50th birthday earlier in January.

On his 50th birthday, Sky Sports F1 takes a look back at the career and legacy of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher

Ferrari are without a driver's title since 2007, which was their only triumph since Schumacher's five in a row between 2000 and 2004.

Current lead driver Sebastian Vettel will be joined by a Ferrari academy product this season in the form of Charles Leclerc.