Michael Schumacher's son Mick joins Ferrari driver academy

Mick Schumacher has joined the Ferrari Academy

The son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, Mick, has joined the Ferrari driver academy - and said he "dreams" of driving in F1.

The news was first reported by Sky in Italy with Ferrari releasing official confirmation on Saturday.

The 19-year-old is likely to take part in one of 2019's two in-season tests with the Italian team, where his father won five of his titles.

I am thrilled that I will be part of the @insideFDA and also of the @ScuderiaFerrari Family. I will make everything to achieve my dream, racing in @F1. Ferrari has a big place in my heart and those of our family, so I am delighted on a personal level about this as well. #FDA #SCM pic.twitter.com/5nTDNxfJNs — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) January 19, 2019

"I am thrilled that Ferrari has entered a partnership with me and my next future in motorsport will be in red, being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and also of the Scuderia Ferrari Family," said Schumacher.

"Again, this is another step forward in the right direction, and I can only profit from the immense amount of expertise bundled there. Be sure I will make everything to extract whatever helps me achieve my dream, racing in Formula 1.

"It is more than obvious that Ferrari has a big place in my heart since I was born and also in the hearts of our family, so I am delighted on a personal level about this opportunity as well. At this stage it is however also time to say thank you to my family, friends and partners who supported me all along and helped me arrive at this point."

Newly-appointed Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto added: "For someone like me who has known him from birth, there's no doubt that welcoming Mick into Ferrari has a special emotional meaning, but we have chosen him for his talent and the human and professional qualities that have already distinguished him despite his young age."

Mick Schumacher won the Formula 3 title last season and will compete in Formula 2 this year

Schumachers and Ferrari united again

Mick Schumacher, who won the Formula 3 title last season, is set to begin his first season in Formula 2 in Bahrain in late March.

But his deal with Ferrari means he will be in contention to drive the Scuderia's 2019 car at the two in-season tests currently scheduled.

For now, however, Ferrari are simply stating Schumacher will 'take part in the pre- season preparation activities' alongside fellow academy drivers Giuliano Alesi, Callum Ilott, Marcus Armstrong, Robert Shwartzman, Enzo Fittipaldi and Gianluca Petecof.

Ferrari are without a drivers' title since 2007, which was their only triumph since Schumacher's five in a row between 2000 and 2004.

Current lead driver Sebastian Vettel will be joined by a Ferrari academy product this season in the form of Charles Leclerc.

