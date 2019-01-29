F1 2019: Launch event confirmed for Australian GP week

Formula 1 will hold its first-ever season launch event ahead of March's first race in Australia.

The fan event will take place at Melbourne's Federation Square on the Wednesday of race week, with all 20 drivers and 10 team bosses to appear.

The Australian GP takes place on March 15-17.

"Since 1996, except on two occasions, Formula 1, the greatest racing spectacle in the world, has kicked off its year in Melbourne," said Sean Bratches, F1's commercial chief.

"There really couldn't be a location better than this fantastic city. The passion, knowledge and enthusiasm of the Melbourne crowd deserved a special thanks and this is why we have decided to organise the first ever season launch event in the history of the sport."

F1's teams are currently gearing up to launch their all-new 2019 cars in mid-February, with most challengers to be revealed in the week before winter testing begins at Barcelona.

The 2019 car launch schedule

The first of two four-day tests at the Circuit de Catalunya runs from February 18-21.