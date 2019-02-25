Sky Sports F1 gears up for start of Formula 1 2019

0:40 There is a new chapter for F1 in 2019, Sky Sports F1, the Home of Live and Exclusive F1. To celebrate becoming the home of live and exclusive F1, Sky Sports F1 will be available for just £10 a month from March 1 There is a new chapter for F1 in 2019, Sky Sports F1, the Home of Live and Exclusive F1. To celebrate becoming the home of live and exclusive F1, Sky Sports F1 will be available for just £10 a month from March 1

The countdown is on as Sky Sports F1 and the Formula 1 teams gear up for the start of the 2019 season ahead of the second and final pre-season test at Barcelona.

With just three weeks to go before the season starts with the Australian GP on March 17, the teams have only four days of track action remaining in which to finalise their preparations for the eagerly-awaited Melbourne curtain-raiser.

Test One has already offered fans a tantalising glimpse of what is expected to be a closely-fought season, with paddock analysts concluding that Ferrari held a small but significant advantage over world champions Mercedes and the newly-forged Red Bull-Honda partnership after the opening four days at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Find out more about Sky Sports F1

F1 2019: All the key dates and details

Looking ahead to the new season, Sky Sports F1's new signing Jenson Button said: "There is so much to look forward to. There are so many changes in the sport at the moment and that's exactly what the sport needs. I think we will have three teams battling at the front and, if we do, there will be some fantastic fights."

At Sky Sports F1, the team is gearing up for Sky's biggest-ever season as the home of live and exclusive F1 in 2019.

And, following the release of its blockbuster season launch promo and best-ever offer of £10 a month for new and existing customers from March 1, Sky Sports F1 has confirmed its bumper line-up of presenters, commentators, reporters and expert analysts for the new season.

Including three F1 world champions, the Sky Sports F1 line-up in full will comprise:

Rachel Brookes

Martin Brundle

Jenson Button

Karun Chandhok

David Croft

Anthony Davidson

Paul Di Resta

Johnny Herbert

Damon Hill

Ted Kravitz

Simon Lazenby

Natalie Pinkham

Nico Rosberg

Scott Young, Head of Formula 1 at Sky Sports, added: "We have an amazing line up of experts who have real first-hand knowledge of the sport and are brilliant communicators. They are supported by the best commentator and reporters in the business."

Martin Brundle's expert analysis and famed grid walks will be a key feature in the coverage, as well as in commentary with David Croft. Karun Chandhok who worked on Sky Sports F1 in the past returns to the fold, ready to give his insight as a former driver with years of experience in the sport together with Johnny Herbert, Anthony Davidson and Paul Di Resta.

Sky Sports will broadcast all 21 races in 2019 starting with the Australian Grand Prix on March 17 from Melbourne. Every practice session, qualifying session and race will be shown exclusively live, with the exception of the British Grand Prix, which will be shared.

From March 1, the channel will be available for just £10 a month for new and existing customers, with a price guaranteed for two years with no contract.