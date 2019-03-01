F1 Testing: The verdict on the winter season and what we learnt
After a breathless finish to the final day of Winter Testing for 2019, just what appears to be the early picture at the front of F1 heading to Melbourne?
Sky Sports News' Craig Slater rounds up the big stories of the second test and assesses whether or not Ferrari are ahead of the pack, despite Mercedes' late show of Barcelona speed.
Hear from Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto, world champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen and see close-up footage of the problem that brought Barcelona pacesetter Sebastian Vettel's winter to an early close.
The final day test report
