F1 2019: Behind the scenes of Sky Sports F1's new advert

3:02 Come and take a look behind the scenes of Sky 's colossal 2019 Formula 1 advert filmed at Warner Brothers Studios. Come and take a look behind the scenes of Sky 's colossal 2019 Formula 1 advert filmed at Warner Brothers Studios.

You've seen Sky Sports F1's time-travelling advert for the 2019 season - now go behind the scenes to find out how it was made.

How did the concept come together? How and where was it filmed? And how were the different eras of F1 brought back to life on film?

Plus hear from seven of our team, including new signings Jenson Button and Karun Chandhok, who featured in the advert and find out what they're hoping to see on the track in F1 2019.

Hit play on the video above to watch the behind-the-scenes story!

When does the season start?

With winter testing having successfully whetted the appetite for 21-race season ahead, the countdown is on to the first race in Melbourne, Australia later this month.

What did F1 Testing tell us?

The season-opening race weekend runs from March 15-17 with all three practice sessions, qualifying and the race live only on Sky Sports.

The race starts at 5.10am on Sunday, March 17.

