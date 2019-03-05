Jean Todt exclusive: 'Special' F1 2019 season awaits

11:59 Sky Sports' Craig Slater sits down with FIA president Jean Todt at the Geneva Motor Show to discuss the upcoming 2019 season and beyond. Sky Sports' Craig Slater sits down with FIA president Jean Todt at the Geneva Motor Show to discuss the upcoming 2019 season and beyond.

F1 2019 promises to be a "special" season and Ferrari look to be in "excellent" shape after winter testing, says FIA president Jean Todt.

With just over a week to go until the new campaign begins in Australia, live on Sky Sports F1, Todt has set the scene on the impending 21-race season following 12 winter driver changes and an intriguing fortnight of winter testing.

"We have seen in Barcelona over the last weeks some new things happening," said Todt in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

"New aerodynamic regulations, some new talents arriving, some joining winning teams, so I just think it's a very special moment.

"Very soon we will be celebrating 1,000th Formula 1 Grand Prix in Shanghai. The story is moving on."

Ferrari topped the winter timesheets and Todt said of his former team: "It seems that Ferrari have been doing an excellent job. [Their] driver line-up is quite interesting so let's wait until we see the first race in Melbourne."

Conclusions from F1 Testing

In a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports News' Craig Slater at the Geneva Motor Show, Todt also discussed:

Why F1 needs to be "positive" about technology and "responsible" in what it implements

Mattia Binotto's promotion to Ferrari team principal

Charles Leclerc's team-mate battle against Sebastian Vettel

Mick Schumacher's rise to the cusp of F1

Why he believes F1's teams don't want new entrants

2021 and why he's "optimistic" Concorde Agreement talks "under control"

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to watch the interview in full.

