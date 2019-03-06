Paddy Lowe takes 'leave of absence' from Williams F1

Williams technical chief Paddy Lowe has taken a "leave of absence" from the team on the eve of the 2019 F1 season.

The news comes a fortnight after Williams missed the first two days of winter testing amid delays in the build of their new FW42 car.

Williams said in a statement that "Paddy is taking a leave of absence from the business for personal reasons."

The Grove-based team did not elaborate on the short statement.

The Australian GP takes place on March 15-17.

Lowe's Williams stint at an end?

Lowe's future had already been the subject of growing speculation since news of Williams' late Barcelona start emerged.

Claire Williams, the outfit's deputy team boss, admitted the delays were "embarrassing" for the former world champions ahead of a new season in which they are targeting progress back up the grid.

Lowe joined the team at the start of 2017 from world champions Mercedes but the outfit finished bottom of last year's Constructors' Championship for the first time in their illustrious history.

Asked directly about Lowe's position at the first Barcelona test, Williams said: "I've been reading a lot of speculation in the media recently about Paddy's position. Right now all I'm focused on, all the team should be focused on, is the car and making sure the car is in the right place."

More to follow...

