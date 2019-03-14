Formula 1 is back: Thursday's best pictures ahead of the Australian GP
Last Updated: 14/03/19 8:54am
There was a back-to-school atmosphere in the Australian GP paddock on Thursday as drivers returned ahead of the Formula 1 season-opener.
Here are the best pictures from F1's first 'media day' of 2019...
Will the Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rivalry develop this year?
Daniel Ricciardo has a new team, and a new funky helmet...
Charles Leclerc's arrival signals a new era for Ferrari
They're former team-mates, and Ricciardo and Vettel still get along well
Just don't mention Vettel's Aussie accent...
Lando Norris, the young British rookie, should get used to this!
Hamilton and Vettel: F1's respectful rivals
Verstappen will spearhead the Red Bull-Honda challenge in Melbourne
F2 champion George Russell will make his F1 debut this weekend
Got a secret to share, guys?
Maybe they were talking about sharks...
Can Nico Hulkenberg beat new Renault team-mate Ricciardo this year?
F1 2019 is a big year for Vettel
All eyes on Verstappen...
