Formula 1 is back: Thursday's best pictures ahead of the Australian GP

Robert Kubica is back on the grid. And Sebastian Vettel looks happy about it!

There was a back-to-school atmosphere in the Australian GP paddock on Thursday as drivers returned ahead of the Formula 1 season-opener.

Here are the best pictures from F1's first 'media day' of 2019...

Will the Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rivalry develop this year?

Daniel Ricciardo has a new team, and a new funky helmet...

Charles Leclerc's arrival signals a new era for Ferrari

They're former team-mates, and Ricciardo and Vettel still get along well

Just don't mention Vettel's Aussie accent...

1:11 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel channelled his inner 'Crocodile Dundee' during the Drivers' Press Conference in Melbourne and attempted his best Australian accent. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel channelled his inner 'Crocodile Dundee' during the Drivers' Press Conference in Melbourne and attempted his best Australian accent.

Lando Norris, the young British rookie, should get used to this!

Hamilton and Vettel: F1's respectful rivals

Verstappen will spearhead the Red Bull-Honda challenge in Melbourne

F2 champion George Russell will make his F1 debut this weekend

Got a secret to share, guys?

Maybe they were talking about sharks...

0:40 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was put off surfing in Australia due to the sharks and revealed the local advice that was given to him should he encounter one. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was put off surfing in Australia due to the sharks and revealed the local advice that was given to him should he encounter one.

Can Nico Hulkenberg beat new Renault team-mate Ricciardo this year?

F1 2019 is a big year for Vettel

All eyes on Verstappen...

