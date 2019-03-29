Bahrain GP: Sebastian Vettel fastest, Ferrari clear of Mercedes

Ferrari continued their storming start to the Bahrain GP weekend in Practice Two, once again enjoying a clear advantage over Mercedes as Sebastian Vettel topped the timesheets ahead of Charles Leclerc.

In near-identical conditions to what drivers will experience in qualifying and the race, Vettel led another Ferrari one-two as he edged out Leclerc by just three hundredths of a second with an impressive 1:28.846.

And crucially, Ferrari were more than half a second clear of Mercedes under the lights in the desert.

Lewis Hamilton led the world champions' charge in Friday's second practice session, finishing third and 0.603s behind Vettel, while the in-form Valtteri Bottas was one tenth further back.

But Mercedes couldn't match their rivals' qualifying simulations on soft tyres and it is Ferrari, so disappointing in Melbourne's season-opener, who appear to be the team to beat in Bahrain.

"It's a completely different Ferrari to what we saw in Melbourne," admitted Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to Sky F1.

Full timesheet from Practice Two

"You can see the enormous straight-line power of the Ferrari, it is where they are making all the gains up."

Adressing Ferrari's strong winter testing, Wolff added: "In terms of pure pace, it's definitely more Barcelona than it was in Melbourne."

Renault ahead of Red Bull

The size of Ferrari's lead was surprising - and Red Bull provided another timesheet shock from P2.

The Honda-powered team, hoping to fight for victory this weekend, ended the session behind Renault as Nico Hulkenberg, boosted by a raft of upgrades, finished fifth and within striking distance of the Mercedes.

Red Bull missed the window with their tyres and Max Verstappen was sixth after a sloppy lap by his standards, while Pierre Gasly really struggled down in 12th.

After a quiet first practice, Haas delivered the sort of performance their midfield rivals were expecting on Friday evening, with both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean in the top 10.

Lando Norris, meanwhile, continued McLaren's encouraging start to the weekend by finishing eighth, one tenth ahead of his more experienced team-mate Carlos Sainz, who was 11th and behind Daniil Kvyat.

Daniel Ricciardo still appears to be struggling to settle in at new team Renault, finishing well adrift of Hulkenberg again. While the German was up in sixth, Ricciardo finished down in 15th, well over a second behind.

Alfa Romeo will also have expected more than 16th and 18th for Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, while Williams were 19th and 20th again.

George Russell was three seconds off the leading pace in the lead Williams, but the British rookie did outpace Robert Kubica by more than a second.

Bahrain GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:28.846 2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.035 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.603 4) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.711 5) Nico Hulkenberg Renault +0.823 6) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.879 7) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.154 8) Lando Norris McLaren +1.171 9) Romain Grosjean Haas +1.222 10) Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +1.247 11) Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.346 12) Pierre Gasly Red Bull +1.583 13) Alex Albon Toro Rosso +1,612 14) Sergio Perez Racing Point +1.870 15) Daniel Ricciardo Renault +2.002 16) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.242 17) Lance Stroll Racing Point +2.283 18) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.298 19) George Russell Williams +3.058 20) Robert Kubica Williams +4.086

