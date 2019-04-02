Mick Schumacher makes Ferrari F1 Testing debut in Bahrain

1:35 Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater in is Bahrain where Mick Schumacher follows in his father's footsteps and tests for Ferrari Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater in is Bahrain where Mick Schumacher follows in his father's footsteps and tests for Ferrari

Mick Schumacher has driven his first laps for Ferrari at the in-season test in Bahrain.

The 20-year-old, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, is making his debut for the team where his father won five of his titles.

"To see Mick in the red of Ferrari, this is quite a moment in Formula 1," Sky Sports News' Craig Slater said at the Sakhir Circuit.

"Mick got in the car at 9:10am [7:10am BST] went out for an installation lap and has done 12 laps subsequently. He looks pretty comfortable and he has had time to debrief with engineers and Pirelli tyre experts."

Schumacher is the reigning European F3 champion and made his Formula 2 debut in Bahrain at the weekend, finishing eighth in Saturday's feature race and sixth in Sunday's sprint race.

Having only been signed to the Ferrari driver academy earlier this year, the Sakhir test represents Schumacher's first official F1 outing as he looks to follow in his father's footsteps.

Schumacher is the only driver making his debut on Tuesday, with the rest of the teams running regular race drivers. He will switch to the Alfa Romeo on Wednesday.

Sebastian Vettel will take over the SF90 on Wednesday, and the regular Ferrari driver tipped Schumacher to cope well under the spotlight.

"Obviously with the name and the son of Michael there's certainly some expectation, but to end up in Formula 1 you need to prove that you have the speed," said Vettel, who has known Schumacher since he was a child.

Mick Schumacher's career so far 2015 - After a successful karting career, Schumacher races in ADAC Formula 4 for Van Amersfoort Racing

After a successful karting career, Schumacher races in ADAC Formula 4 for Van Amersfoort Racing 2016 - Schumacher finishes 2nd in the ADAC Formula 4 and Italian Formula 4 championships, racing for Prema Powerteam

Schumacher finishes 2nd in the ADAC Formula 4 and Italian Formula 4 championships, racing for Prema Powerteam 2017- Having stepped up to European Formula 3, Schumacher then drives his father's 1994 title-winning Benetton car before the Belgian GP

Having stepped up to European Formula 3, Schumacher then drives his father's 1994 title-winning Benetton car before the Belgian GP 2018- Schumacher wins the European Formula 3 title in his second season, winning eight races

Schumacher wins the European Formula 3 title in his second season, winning eight races January 2019- Schumacher joins Ferrari's driver academy

Schumacher joins Ferrari's driver academy March 2019- Schumacher makes his Formula 2 debut in Bahrain

"So far he has done really well. The way he has developed in the last years, he deserves where he is now.

"Now we should give him the time and peace to do his job. It's not easy as it is for him but, on the other hand, he's used to it, so we will see. But for sure it's a big excitement when he will be in the car."

Bahrain Test driver line-ups Tuesday Wednesday Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Ferrari Mick Schumacher Sebastian Vettel Red Bull Max Verstappen Dan Ticktum Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Mick Schumacher McLaren Carlos Sainz/Lando Norris Lando Norris McLaren (Pirelli Test) Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz/Fernando Alonso Haas Romain Grosjean Pietro Fittipaldi Renault Daniel Ricciardo Jack Aitken Toro Rosso Alexander Albon Alexander Albon Toro Rosso (Pirelli Test) Daniil Kvyat Daniil Kvyat Racing Point Lance Stroll Sergio Perez Williams George Russell/Robert Kubica Nicholas Latifi

