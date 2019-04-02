Max Verstappen beats Mick Schumacher to fastest time at rainy Bahrain Test

0:30 Mick Schumacher says he felt at home testing for Ferrari in Bahrain but wants to be the perfect driver when he "arrives" in F1 Mick Schumacher says he felt at home testing for Ferrari in Bahrain but wants to be the perfect driver when he "arrives" in F1

Max Verstappen was fastest as Mick Schumacher made an eye-catching debut for Ferrari, finishing second on a rain-hit first day of testing in Bahrain.

Verstappen posted a 1:29.379 in the final 10 minutes of the day to finish six tenths ahead of Schumacher, who was making his first outing in a modern-day F1 car.

Schumacher - son of seven-time world champion Michael, who was a team-mate of Verstappen's father Jos in 1994 - racked up 56 laps and had moved to the head of the field with just over 20 minutes remaining before Verstappen's late flyer reclaimed top spot.

The 20-year-old will return in the Alfa Romeo on Wednesday.

The day was heavily disrupted by a four-hour rain delay in the afternoon but times tumbled once cars returned to track, although fuel levels and car set-ups are unknown.

Lando Norris was restricted to just 22 laps due to the weather after taking over from Carlos Sainz in the afternoon but continued McLaren's encouraging start to the year by posting the third-best time.

Lewis Hamilton completed the most mileage for Mercedes, clocking 77 laps and posting the sixth quickest time of the day with a 1:31.156. Hamilton, who fortuitously won last Sunday's race after Charles Leclerc's late engine problem, had said Mercedes had a number of items to focus on.

The reigning world champion was behind Romain Grosjean's Haas, which had topped the timesheets before the rain delay, and Alexander Albon in the Toro Rosso.

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, was 11th on his F1 return as he conducted a Pirelli tyre test in the second McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo was seventh for Renault as the rain denied him the chance to get more familiar with his new car, ahead of Lance Stroll's Racing Point, Sainz, and Sauber's Antonio Giovinazzi.

George Russell was slowest for Williams, with the 21-year-old taking over the Mercedes from Hamilton on Wednesday.

*Compound 1 is the hardest tyre, Compound 5 is the softest

Bahrain Test Day One Timesheet Driver Team Total laps Fastest lap tyre Fastest lap Max Verstappen Red Bull 62 C3 1:29.379 Mick Schumacher Ferrari 56 C5 1:29.976 Lando Norris McLaren 22 C3 1:30.800 Romain Grosjean Haas 42 C3 1:30.982 Alexander Albon Toro Rosso 71 C3 1:31.089 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 77 C3 1:31.156 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 45 C4 1:31.584 Lance Stroll Racing Point 33 C3 1:31.964 Carlos Sainz McLaren 32 C2 1:32.059 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber 53 C3 1:32.067 Fernando Alonso McLaren (Pirelli Test) 64 Prototype 1:32.207 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 20 C3 1:32.708 Robert Kubica Williams 19 C3 1:33.290 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso (Pirelli Test) 45 Prototype 1:33.653 George Russell Williams 27 C3 1:33.682

