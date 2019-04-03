Bahrain Test: Sebastian Vettel fastest on final morning as Mick Schumacher drives Alfa Romeo

Mick Schumacher is in the Alfa Romeo on Wednesday after testing Ferrari on Day 1

Sebastian Vettel set the pace for Ferrari on the final morning of the Bahrain in-season test, with Mick Schumacher ninth in the Alfa Romeo.

Vettel, who took over Ferrari's running after Schumacher drove his first laps in an F1 car for the Scuderia on Day One, posted a fastest time of 1:29.319, which was quicker than Max Verstappen's Tuesday best.

The German racked up 47 laps at the scene of his costly spin in Sunday's race.

Schumacher had little running before lunch, completing only 31 laps with a best time of a 1:32.296 as he got to grips with the Alfa Romeo. The 20-year-old, son of seven-time world champion Michael, said the Ferrari garage "felt like home" a day earlier.

Sebastian Vettel set the pace in the morning session

Schumacher was ninth before lunch

Racing Point's Lance Stroll was second on the timesheets, followed by George Russell, who is in the Mercedes on Day Two.

Alex Albon and Piettro Fittipaldi were next up for Toro Rosso and Haas, with British divers Lando Norris and Dan Ticktum sixth and seventh respectively.

Red Bull protege Ticktum has taken over from Verstappen to make his testing debut, and completed an impressive 62 laps in the RB15 on Wednesday morning.

George Russell, a Williams driver this year, is third for Mercedes

Dan Ticktum is making his F1 Testing debut for Red Bull

Carlos Sainz was testing for Pirelli, and will be replaced by Fernando Alonso in the afternoon.

Another English driver taking part is Jack Aitken; the youngster is 11th for Renault, just ahead of F2 compatriot Nicholas Latifi in the Williams.

Latifi missed out on pre-season testing in Barcelona due to the late arrival of the FW42.

Bahrain Test Day Two Morning Timesheet Driver Team Total laps Fastest lap 1) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 47 1:29.319 2) Lance Stroll Racing Point 35 +0.730 3) George Russell Mercedes 57 +1.054 4) Alex Albon Toro Rosso 69 +1.247 5) Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 48 +1.890 6) Lando Norris McLaren 47 +1.984 7) Dan Ticktum Red Bull 62 +2.128 8) Carlos Sainz McLaren (Pirelli Test) 60 +2.950 9) Mick Schumacher Alfa Romeo 31 +2.977 10) Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso (Pirelli Test) 67 +3.772 11) Jack Aitken Renault 53 +4.241 12) Nicholas Latifi Williams 48 +4.489

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live