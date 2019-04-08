Chinese GP: Sky Sports F1 ready for Formula 1's 1,000th Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 heads to Shanghai and the Chinese GP for round three of the 2019 season this week as Formula 1 celebrates its 1,000th world championship grand prix.

Mercedes lead the early way with one-two finishes from Australia and Bahrain, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton taking one victory apiece, but Ferrari set the pace at round two and the thrilling early-season battles are set to intensify in Shanghai, the scene of a blockbuster race last season won by Red Bull.

Continuing the commitment from Sky Sports to have a world champion at every race, Nico Rosberg makes his second appearance on the team this season at the circuit where he gained his maiden F1 win in 2012.

Ted Kravitz joins the team for the first race of 13 he will appear at in 2019.

Kravitz began his new show, F1 Midweek Debrief, after Melbourne, working together with F1 and co-host Rob Smedley to review each of the opening two rounds of the season. This new show is also broadcast on Sky Sports F1.

For each race he is part of the team, Ted will host The Notebook - starting with Chinese GP: The Notebook on Sunday following Paddock Live, at 10am on Sky Sports F1.

Live Chinese GP: The Notebook Live on

Martin Brundle, Karun Chandhok, Anthony Davidson, Johnny Herbert, Rachel Brookes, David Croft and Simon Lazenby complete the Sky Sports line-up in Shanghai.

What's coming up and when to watch?

The whole Chinese Grand Prix weekend is live on Sky Sports F1, the home of live and exclusive F1. Qualifying and the Race are also being simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Event.

As the sport reaches its milestone 1,000th race since the world championship began, fans can enjoy a number of must-watch features in our live shows.

To commemorate the landmark, Sky Sports F1 has produced a special feature on the first-ever championship race in 1950 at Silverstone, won in an Alfa Romeo.

Plus, Martin Brundle meets up with Bernie Ecclestone to discuss F1's journey to race number 1,000, while he also sits down with Christian Horner to mark the 10-year anniversary of Red Bull's maiden win in China.

And there's lots, lots more…don't miss it!

