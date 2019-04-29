WATCH and VOTE: Azerbaijan GP's barmiest moment

1:32 The recovery truck that was bringing George Russell's Williams back to the pits collided with a bridge that travels over the circuit The recovery truck that was bringing George Russell's Williams back to the pits collided with a bridge that travels over the circuit

The Azerbaijan GP may not have had the race thrills and spills of previous years, but the weekend was not without its fair share of crazy incidents.

The weekend started with Practice One being abandoned after George Russell's Williams was wrecked when it struck a loose drain cover on the street circuit, and it ended with Daniel Ricciardo reversing into Daniil Kvyat

And in between there was the recovery truck with Russell's car striking a bridge in the pit lane, leading to hydraulic fluid dripping onto the stricken Williams, and pole favourite Charles Leclerc crashing out in the second part of qualifying.

But what was Baku's most surprising incident? Watch the four videos and then vote for your choice.

1:52 George Russell runs over a loose drain cover during Azerbaijan GP Practice One, with the session then being abandoned George Russell runs over a loose drain cover during Azerbaijan GP Practice One, with the session then being abandoned

1:40 Charles Leclerc crashes out of Azerbaijan GP qualifying after losing control at Turn Eight Charles Leclerc crashes out of Azerbaijan GP qualifying after losing control at Turn Eight

1:22 Daniel Ricciardo reversed into Daniil Kvyat at Turn Three during the Azerbaijan GP Daniel Ricciardo reversed into Daniil Kvyat at Turn Three during the Azerbaijan GP

F1 2019 resumes next week with the Spanish GP, with teams expected to bring a raft of upgrades to their cars in Barcelona.

Watch live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1 from May 10-12.

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live