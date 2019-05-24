Niki Lauda tribute from Mercedes with red halo at Monaco GP

Mercedes will run their car with a special red halo in tribute to Niki Lauda over the rest of the Monaco GP weekend.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, meanwhile, is sporting a Lauda tribute crash helmet and says "maybe it's nice to take him around for a couple of final laps around Monaco", a venue the Austrian legend won at twice during his career at the Scuderia.

Mercedes are known as the Silver Arrows, but the addition of red on the halo head protection device reflects the red cap that was Lauda's trademark. The halo carries the message: 'Niki we miss you'.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has thanked fans for their well-wishes after Mercedes lost their chairman, and the Englishman a close confidant and friend.

❤️ - I'll be reposting on Instagram guys, thank you for all your messages for Niki pic.twitter.com/JgC56fJd1U — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 24, 2019

Red caps will form part of a special F1 tribute to Lauda at the front of Sunday's Monaco GP grid. Current drivers will be joined by figures closely connected with Lauda's career, with all present given red hats to hold during a one minute's silence.

At the end of the race, fans in the grandstands and watching on from the harbour yachts are being encouraged to embrace a period of celebration on the in-lap to the pits by applauding or sounding klaxons.

0:34 James Hunt's son Freddie Hunt pays tribute to Niki Lauda and the 'very good' friendship he shared with his father James Hunt's son Freddie Hunt pays tribute to Niki Lauda and the 'very good' friendship he shared with his father

Vettel explains Lauda helmet

After paying a warm and glowing tribute to F1 "icon" Lauda on Wednesday, Vettel revealed a specially-commissioned helmet in Monaco practice.

Lauda is the second-most successful Ferrari driver in history, driving for them for four seasons and winning the 1975 and 1977 world championships.

"It's not my design, it's to pay tribute to Niki," said Vettel.

"It goes without saying that I would have preferred to have done something different here, but given the circumstances and his passing it felt like a good and nice thing to do.

"I think it looks quite cool and is based on his last Ferrari design, so maybe it's nice to take him for a couple of final laps around Monaco."

F1 teams throughout the grid have added Lauda tributes to their cars so far this week following the death of the triple world champion on Monday aged 70.

5:27 A tribute to the much-loved and enigmatic three-time F1 World Champion Niki Lauda, after he passed away this week A tribute to the much-loved and enigmatic three-time F1 World Champion Niki Lauda, after he passed away this week

