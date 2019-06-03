F1 2019 numbers: Who is winning the team-mate head-to-heads?

With eight new partnerships after a major grid shake-up, the Formula 1 team-mate battles are more crucial than ever in 2019. So, after six races of the season, how are the head-to-heads shaping up?

Have a look at the numbers below - with a driver awarded a point for finishing ahead of their team-mate in qualifying and the race.

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton vs Valtteri Bottas

Qualifying: Hamilton 3-3 Bottas

Best result: Hamilton 1st (x2), Bottas 1st (x3)

Race: Hamilton 4-2 Bottas

Best result: Hamilton 1st (x4), Bottas 1st (x2)

Points: Hamilton 137-120 Bottas

Hamilton beat his team-mate 15-6 in qualifying last year but has been presented with a new, and all the more uncomfortable, challenge this season with Bottas hitting form.

But while Bottas has more poles than Hamilton, his starts to the race haven't been as strong and that's a big reason why the Englishman holds a rather commanding title lead. These small details may be crucial in deciding the championship come the end of the year.

Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel vs Charles Leclerc

Qualifying: Vettel 5-1 Leclerc

Best result: Vettel 2nd (x1), Leclerc 1st (x1)

Race: Vettel 5-1 Leclerc

Best result: Vettel 2nd (x1), Leclerc 3rd (x1)

Points: Vettel 82-57 Leclerc

All the talk coming into F1 2019 was how much Leclerc could push Vettel, similar to Ricciardo at Red Bull in 2014. But in reality, Vettel has kept his young team-mate at bay.

Leclerc has showed speed - securing Ferrari's only pole of the season - and he has also been unlucky at times with a first F1 victory in Bahrain denied by engine issues, but the Monegasque has also made costly mistakes, such as his crash into the barriers in Baku when pole seemed up for grabs. At the moment, Vettel is the more consistent driver.

Red Bull: Max Verstappen vs Pierre Gasly

Qualifying: Verstappen 6-0 Gasly

Best result: Verstappen 3rd (x1), Gasly 6th (x2)

Race: Verstappen 6-0 Gasly

Best result: Verstappen 3rd (x2), Gasly 5th (x1)

Points: Verstappen 78-32 Gasly

Though the record is similar to the one at Williams, this has been the most one-sided team-mate battle of the season with Gasly not able to get close to Verstappen on Saturday or Sunday.

While the Dutchman is in the form of his life, finishing no lower than fourth in the first six races, Red Bull would surely have expected more from their new recruit. Gasly's best result of fifth came at the last race in Monaco GP, so he'll hope that kick-starts his season.

McLaren: Carlos Sainz vs Lando Norris

Qualifying: Sainz 3-3 Norris

Best result: Sainz 7th (x1), Norris 7th (x1)

Race: Sainz 4-2 Norris

Best result: Sainz 6th (x1), Norris 6th (x1)

Points: Sainz 18-12 Norris

Sainz endured a nightmare start to the season with two race retirements - followed by a 14th-placed finish in China - but since then he has not looked back, scoring points in three consecutive races. He is adding stability and speed to a much-improved team who needed a leader after Fernando Alonso's departure.

But Norris certainly hasn't been overawed in his rookie season, level with the Spaniard in qualifying, while the pair are also locked at 3-3 in terms of how many times they have reached Q3.

Racing Point: Sergio Perez vs Lance Stroll

Qualifying: Perez 6-0 Stroll

Best result: Perez 5th (x1), Stroll 16th (x3)

Race: Perez 5-1 Stroll

Best result: Perez 6th (x1), Stroll 9th (x2)

Points: Perez 13-4 Stroll

Stroll has never been a good qualifier - losing his F1 battles with Felipe Massa and Sergey Sirotkin - and that has continued this year. Including last season, the Canadian has been eliminated in Q1 in the last 10 qualifying sessions.

In an under-performing car, Perez has done well. He has only fallen at the first hurdle in qualifying once this year while he has also made Q3 twice, including at a superb Azerbaijan GP where he secured his best qualy and race results of the season.

Haas: Kevin Magnussen vs Romain Grosjean

Qualifying: Magnussen 4-2 Grosjean

Best result: Magnussen 6th (x2), Grosjean 6th (x1)

Race: Magnussen 4-2 Grosjean

Best result: Magnussen 6th (x1), Grosjean 10th (x2)

Points: Magnussen 14-2 Grosjean

Haas are sixth in the constructors' standings but on their qualifying form, they should comfortably be fourth. Outside of the top five in the Drivers' Championship, Magnussen has been the best qualifier of the season, only failing to make it into Q3 once and finishing sixth twice this year.

Grosjean, while making it into Q3 four times, hasn't been able to consistently match his team-mate on a Saturday. Unfortunately for Haas, their pace has often completely evaporated when it comes to Sunday, with only two top-10 finishes apiece for their drivers.

Toro Rosso: Daniil Kvyat vs Alex Albon

Qualifying: Kvyat 5-1 Albon

Best result: Kvyat 6th (x1), Albon 10th (x1)

Race: Kvyat 4-2 Albon

Best result: Kvyat 7th (x1), Albon 8th (x1)

Points: Kvyat 9-7 Albon

This has been a tight battle all season for two drivers desperate to make a point. For Kvyat, he wants to prove he was worth a second chance in the Red Bull stable, while Thai rookie Albon is looking to ignite his F1 career.

Though it is Albon who has been heavily linked with the senior team with his performances, Kvyat is dominating the head-to-heads, particularly in qualifying where he has made it into three final shootouts compared to Albon's one.

Renault: Daniel Ricciardo vs Nico Hulkenberg

Qualifying: Ricciardo 5-1 Hulkenberg

Best result: Ricciardo 7th (x2), Hulkenberg 8th (x1)

Race: Ricciardo 3-2 Hulkenberg*

Best result: Ricciardo 7th (x1), Hulkenberg 7th (x1)

Points: Ricciardo 8-6 Hulkenberg

This isn't the start to the season Ricciardo would have imagined when he gave up a coveted Red Bull seat for Renault, but the Australian has got the better of Hulkenberg more often than not this season.

Poor reliability, highlighted by the fact that they have only finished two races together, certainly hasn't helped. Another worry is Hulkenberg's form, with the German knocked out in Q1 twice and without a point since the season-opener in Australia.

*both drivers failed to finish the Bahrain GP

Alfa Romeo: Kimi Raikkonen vs Antonio Giovinazzi

Qualifying: Raikkonen 5-1 Giovinazzi

Best result: Raikkonen 9th (x3), Giovinazzi 8th (x1)

Race: Raikkonen 6-0 Giovinazzi

Best result: Raikkonen 7th (x1), Giovinazzi 11th (x1)

Points: Raikkonen 13-0 Giovinazzi

F1's elder statesman Raikkonen has been good form this year after moving on from Ferrari, and has unsurprisingly held a clear pace advantage over Giovinazzi, who is in his first full F1 season. The Italian did have one bright day, beating Raikkonen in Azerbaijan qualifying to finish eighth - but unfortunately he was then hit with a grid penalty.

Williams: George Russell vs Robert Kubica

Qualifying: Russell 6-0 Kubica

Best result: Russell 17th (x1), Kubica 18th (x1)

Race: Russell 6-0 Kubica

Best result: Russell 15th (x3), Kubica 16th (x2)

Points: Russell 0-0 Kubica

With the Williams so far off the pace compared to the rivals, Russell and Kubica really only have themselves to battle. And it's been an impressive start to the campaign for the British rookie.

Russell has finished ahead of Kubica in every qualifying session and race, and enjoyed his best Sunday of the season in Monaco by beating Stroll and both Alfa Romeos, as well as his experienced team-mate.

