Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto keen on Mercedes, Red Bull F1 hires

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has told Sky Sports F1 the team will remain "active" in Formula 1's recruitment market and would be keen to hire staff from Mercedes and Red Bull.

In an exclusive interview with Sky F1's Martin Brundle at the Canadian GP, Binotto said he would be open to recruiting from Ferrari's biggest two rivals as they plot a route back to world title success.

"I would be very keen in some time [if] some of them would be joining Ferrari," said Binotto.

Binotto was promoted to the role of team principal for this season after the departure of Maurizio Arrivabene, with Ferrari this week clarifying the key roles below him after he stepped away from purely being technical director.

"Do we need more people? Do we need to reshuffle more? An organisation is always a very dynamic situation, you always need to improve yourself and organisation is one of the tools you've got," added Binotto.

"In a big organisation as we may be there are always people leaving and others joining. We are trying to attract the right people to Maranello and that's something on which we are always very active. As in the past, we need to do that in the future."

Nonetheless, having undergone several rounds of management overhauls in recent years - including four team principals since the start of the current engine era in 2014 - Binotto says Ferrari also require Mercedes-style stability.

"They are a very stable team," said Binotto of the reigning champions. "That's now many years that they have got people in the right role or the same role, whereas at Ferrari we reshuffled and are a young team in that respect.

"A lot of us are really new in the role, we are not too young, but we are new in our roles.

"We need stability and that's something they have that we do not have yet."

