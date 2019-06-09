Canadian GP: Did Sebastian Vettel deserve race-losing penalty?
Do you agree with the penalty Vettel was handed at the Canadian GP? Have your say here on the stewards' decision.
Last Updated: 09/06/19 10:07pm
It was a controversial decision that denied Sebastian Vettel a Canadian GP victory, and one that has stirred plenty of debate. Did Vettel really deserve the five-second penalty which race stewards inflicted upon him?
Have your say via our poll...
The penalty for Vettel - which was handed to him for an unsafe re-entry after running wide and forcing Hamilton off the track - gave Hamilton his third victory in a row.
