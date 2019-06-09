Canadian GP: Did Sebastian Vettel deserve race-losing penalty?

1:37 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton narrowly avoids careering in to the back of Canadian GP race leader Sebastian Vettel after the Ferrari driver rejoined the track having gone wide. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton narrowly avoids careering in to the back of Canadian GP race leader Sebastian Vettel after the Ferrari driver rejoined the track having gone wide.

It was a controversial decision that denied Sebastian Vettel a Canadian GP victory, and one that has stirred plenty of debate. Did Vettel really deserve the five-second penalty which race stewards inflicted upon him?

Have your say via our poll...

The penalty for Vettel - which was handed to him for an unsafe re-entry after running wide and forcing Hamilton off the track - gave Hamilton his third victory in a row.

