Canadian GP: Lewis Hamilton wins as Sebastian Vettel pays penalty

Lewis Hamilton claimed a contentious Canadian GP victory after race-leader Sebastian Vettel was handed a time penalty for almost colliding into his rival.

Vettel led the whole race from pole position but stewards gave him a five-second penalty for getting too close to the second-placed Hamilton when rejoining the track after running wide when battling the Mercedes.

The Canadian GP race result

"They are stealing the race from us," said an irate Vettel on team radio, who was denied a first victory since August 2018 and Ferrari's first of the season.

He added: "This is not fair."

Vettel's penalty was added to his final race time and Hamilton stayed within five seconds of the German at the chequered flag to take his third win in a row.

Hamilton is now leading the championship by 29 points after extending Mercedes' 100% record at the start of F1 2019.

"That is absolutely not the way I wanted to win," said Hamilton, who was booed on the podium.

Vettel stormed off the race, skipping the post-race interviews, before returning for the podium. But before that, the German moved the #1 marker from in front of Hamilton's Mercedes in parc ferme, and swapped it with his #2 one.

"The people shouldn't boo at Lewis," Vettel told Sky F1's Martin Brundle. "if anything they should boo at these funny decisions."

Charles Leclerc finished third in the other Ferrari - with the under-pressure Italian outfit showing impressive pace throughout - while Valtteri Bottas was fourth for Mercedes, losing ground on his title rival Hamilton but collecting an extra point for a fastest lap.

Max Verstappen finished fifth for Red Bull, ahead of the impressive Renault pair Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg.

Lance Stroll was also a star performer for Racing Point, finishing ninth at his home race despite starting 17th.

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

5) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

7) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

8) Pierre Gasly, Red Bull

9) Lance Stroll, Racing Point

10) Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Furious Vettel's post-race antics

Vettel stormed back to the Ferrari motorhome straight after the race, skipping the post-race interviews

When returning to parc ferme, Vettel swapped the board on the Mercedes and Ferrari cars...

But in a touch of class on the podium, Vettel insisted the fans shouldn't boo Hamilton

Canadian GP Race Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.07.084 2) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +3.658 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +4.696 4) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +51.043 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +57.655 6) Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1 LAP 7) Nico Hulkenberg Renault +1 LAP 8) Pierre Gasly Red Bull +1 LAP 9) Lance Stroll Racing Point +1 LAP 10) Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +1 LAP 11) Carlos Sainz McLaren +1 LAP 12) Sergio Perez Racing Point +1 LAP 13) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 LAP 14) Romain Grosjean Haas +1 LAP 15) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 LAP 16) George Russell Williams +2 LAPS 17) Kevin Magnussen Haas +2 LAPS 18) Robert Kubica Williams +2 LAPS Alexander Albon Toro Rosso RETIRED Lando Norris McLaren RETIRED

