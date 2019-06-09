Ferrari lodge intention to appeal against Sebastian Vettel penalty

Ferrari have lodged an intention to appeal against Sebastian Vettel's controversial race-losing penalty in the Canadian GP.

While there is uncertainty over whether a full-blown appeal of a five-second penalty would be permissible under the sporting regulations, Ferrari confirmed they have initiated the first step with stewards in Montreal.

They now have 96 hours to come up with new evidence and decide whether they intend to make the appeal official to the FIA's court.

More to follow...