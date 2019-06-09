WATCH: Canadian GP Notebook

25:26 Sky F1's Ted Kravitz gave his verdict on the Canadian GP after Lewis Hamilton took victory ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc Sky F1's Ted Kravitz gave his verdict on the Canadian GP after Lewis Hamilton took victory ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc

It's another must-watch notebook as Sky F1's Ted Kravitz rounds up all the news from every team after a controversial Canadian GP.

Unsurprisingly, much of the focus is on the penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory after nearly colliding into Lewis Hamilton, and Ted has his say on the incident.

But there is also praise for Renault after their double top-seven finish, along with Racing Point's Lance Stroll.

