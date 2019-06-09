Sebastian Vettel fumes at Canadian GP penalty for Lewis Hamilton clash

1:10 In thoroughly entertaining post-race scenes, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel swapped over the parc-ferme position boards after being demoted due to a time penalty In thoroughly entertaining post-race scenes, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel swapped over the parc-ferme position boards after being demoted due to a time penalty

Sebastian Vettel raged at F1's officials and claimed they "stole the race" from Ferrari after he was handed a controversial time penalty for a near-miss with Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel led Hamilton during an increasingly tense race and crossed the line in first place, but was relegated behind the Mercedes to second having gained a five-time penalty after stewards ruled he had earlier forced Hamilton off the track in an incident at Turn Three.

"They are stealing the race from us," argued Vettel over team radio.

"I had nowhere to go. I seriously had nowhere to go. I didn't see him. Where the hell was I supposed to go?"

An irate and frustrated Vettel shunned the usual parc ferme interviews and went straight to Ferrari hospitality. Apparently coaxed in to returning for the mandatory podium ceremony, Vettel then made a defiant statement by returning to the pit lane to move the first-place marker board placed in front Hamilton's car and replace it with the second-placed one.

Vettel was given a huge ovation from the Montreal crowd and then stepped in to suggest that jeers when Hamilton was speaking on the podium should be directed at F1 officials.

"The people shouldn't boo at Lewis, if anything they should boo at this funny decisions," he said.

Why did Vettel earn a penalty?

Coming up increasing pressure from Hamilton after the sole round of pit stops, Vettel outbraked himself amid a struggle with rear grip at the Turn Three chicane and went straight across the grass.

But it was the way he returned to the track, forcing Hamilton wide and towards the wall, which led to the stewards' punishment.

'The stewards reviewed video evidence and determined that Car 5, left the track at turn 3, rejoined the track at turn 4 in an unsafe manner and forced car 44 off track,' said the stewards' verdict.

'Car 44 had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.'

