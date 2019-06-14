F1 News

News

Fernando Alonso aiming to become a world champion again at Le Mans

Does the WEC world title, 13 years after his last F1 success, await Fernando at Le Mans? Spaniard and team-mates start second on grid for Saturday and Sunday's season-ending 24-hour race

Last Updated: 14/06/19 1:37pm

Fernando Alonso will attempt to clinch a world championship again - this time in sportscars - by winning the Le Mans 24 Hours for the second year in succession on Sunday.  

While the Spaniard's bid to complete motorsport's triple crown this year dramatically fell by the wayside when McLaren failed to qualify for last month's Indy 500, the final round of the World Endurance Championship this weekend presents the 37-year-old with the chance to become a world champion again, 13 years after his second and final F1 title.

Alonso and Toyota team-mates Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi lead the WEC standings heading into the 2019 edition of the prestigious Le Mans 24 hours, with the trio the defending winners of the event at la Sarthe.

However, they start second on Saturday's grid behind the sister Toyota, shared between Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Britain's Mike Conway.

Kobyashi's pole time on Thursday was 0.411s faster than the championship-leading Toyota.

Alonso, Nakajima and Buemi lead the second Toyota car by 30 points in the standings with 38 points up for grabs for victory in Le Mans.

Sky F1's Anthony Davidson, driving for DragonSpeed, was second in the LMP2 class in qualifying and 10th overall alongside team-mates Pastor Maldonado and Roberto Gonzalez.

Also See:

How is Alonso's 2019 progressing?

After deciding to step away from F1 after 18 years at the end of last season, the Spaniard has maintained a busy agenda with various types of racing and testing around the motorsport world...

Alonso's varied year...

Month Event Result
January Daytona 24 Hours 1st
March 1000 Miles of Sebring* 1st
March Dakar Rally Testing N/A
April F1 Testing, Bahrain N/A
May 6 Hours of Spa* 1st
May Indy 500 Did not qualify
June Le Mans 24 Hours* TBC
*WEC

Alonso has already confirmed he will not race in the WEC next season when the new campaign begins in September, with his 2020 motorsport plans still unknown.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK