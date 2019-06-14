Fernando Alonso aiming to become a world champion again at Le Mans

Fernando Alonso will attempt to clinch a world championship again - this time in sportscars - by winning the Le Mans 24 Hours for the second year in succession on Sunday.

While the Spaniard's bid to complete motorsport's triple crown this year dramatically fell by the wayside when McLaren failed to qualify for last month's Indy 500, the final round of the World Endurance Championship this weekend presents the 37-year-old with the chance to become a world champion again, 13 years after his second and final F1 title.

We will start second for the @24hoursoflemans thanks to a great job by everyone at the team securing first row on the grid. Now full focus on race day! See you at the parade lap at Le Mans 17:00h!!! ✊️✊️ #Toyota… https://t.co/dUi0wwap2s — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) June 14, 2019

Alonso and Toyota team-mates Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi lead the WEC standings heading into the 2019 edition of the prestigious Le Mans 24 hours, with the trio the defending winners of the event at la Sarthe.

However, they start second on Saturday's grid behind the sister Toyota, shared between Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Britain's Mike Conway.

Kobyashi's pole time on Thursday was 0.411s faster than the championship-leading Toyota.

Alonso, Nakajima and Buemi lead the second Toyota car by 30 points in the standings with 38 points up for grabs for victory in Le Mans.

Sky F1's Anthony Davidson, driving for DragonSpeed, was second in the LMP2 class in qualifying and 10th overall alongside team-mates Pastor Maldonado and Roberto Gonzalez.

How is Alonso's 2019 progressing?

After deciding to step away from F1 after 18 years at the end of last season, the Spaniard has maintained a busy agenda with various types of racing and testing around the motorsport world...

Alonso's varied year... Month Event Result January Daytona 24 Hours 1st March 1000 Miles of Sebring* 1st March Dakar Rally Testing N/A April F1 Testing, Bahrain N/A May 6 Hours of Spa* 1st May Indy 500 Did not qualify June Le Mans 24 Hours* TBC *WEC

Alonso has already confirmed he will not race in the WEC next season when the new campaign begins in September, with his 2020 motorsport plans still unknown.