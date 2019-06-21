Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel penalty review from Canada rejected by FIA

1:37 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton narrowly avoids careering in to the back of Canadian GP race leader Sebastian Vettel after the Ferrari driver rejoined the track having gone wide. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton narrowly avoids careering in to the back of Canadian GP race leader Sebastian Vettel after the Ferrari driver rejoined the track having gone wide.

Ferrari have failed in their attempt to overturn Sebastian Vettel's race-losing Canadian GP penalty after stewards threw out their request for a review.

The decision, which followed a hearing on Friday where Ferrari had to present 'new evidence' in a bid to change the Montreal result, means Lewis Hamilton's victory stands with Vettel second.

Race stewards reconvened with Ferrari's Laurent Mekies ahead of the French GP but ruled that they were shown "no significant and relevant new elements which were unavailable to the parties at the time of the competition".

Vettel was adjudged to have rejoined the track unsafely in Canada, causing Lewis Hamilton to take evasive action, when he ran off the track at Turn Four - and he was promptly issued a five-second penalty which cost him the race.

Ferrari initially said they were going to appeal the decision, before heading down the 'right to review' path.

And Mekies told Sky F1 before Friday's meeting that the team "wanted the win back" and that they had "overwhelming evidence" that showed Vettel didn't breach the regulations.

But the FIA's decision leaves Ferrari with no other options on the penalty and means they are still waiting for their first victory of the season, while Vettel's drought stretches for 15 races.

What did Ferrari use as their evidence?

According to the FIA, Ferrari showed race stewards Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok's SkyPad analysis after the race as part of their evidence.



They also used...

Analysis of the telemetry data of VET's car, including car attitude channels

A video analysis of the camera views (front view, top view, onboard cameras of VET and HAM) prepared after the race

A video of VET's face camera, which was released by F1 Limited after the race

Post-race and video images

Analysis of the GPS racing line data of both HAM and VET in the Situation lap and in the previous race laps

Witness statement of VET (the "VET WS").

But the FIA retorted that five of the seven elements were available at the time of their original decision, Karun's piece was a 'personal opinion by a third party' while Vettel's face camera was not 'significant and relevant' as it could also be seen in another video.

What will Ferrari make of the decision?

Ferrari are sure to be crushed by the verdict, such was Mekies' confidence when speaking earlier in the day.

"We believe that this evidence is quite overwhelming in establishing Sebastian did not breach any regulations," the Scuderia's sporting director said.

He added to Sky F1: "Of course we want the win back, otherwise we would not be here discussing it.

"We believe that the new elements which were not available at the time establish that he came back on track on safely and he did not force another car off track."

Ferrari's team principal Mattia Binotto will be addressing the media later tonight.

