Ferrari used analysis from Sky F1's Karun Chandhok in Sebastian Vettel review evidence

Ferrari used the analysis of Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok in their attempt to annul Sebastian Vettel's Canadian GP penalty, the FIA have revealed.

Chandhok's SkyPad analysis of Vettel's controversial incident with Lewis Hamilton aired during Sky F1's live post-race show in Montreal and was listed among seven pieces of evidence Ferrari submitted to the stewards on Friday.

Having continued to challenge Vettel's race-losing five-second time penalty nearly two weeks on from the incident, Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies met with the same stewards from Canada at Paul Ricard and spent 40 minutes with them before Practice Two.

But, after assessing Ferrari's submissions, the stewards stuck by their original decision and Vettel's second place behind Hamilton in Canada stands as published.

