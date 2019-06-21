French GP, Practice Two: Valtteri Bottas ahead, Lewis Hamilton investigated

1:03 Watch as Lewis Hamilton loses control at the French GP during practice, takes out a bollard, and then comes back on track just in front of Max Verstappen Watch as Lewis Hamilton loses control at the French GP during practice, takes out a bollard, and then comes back on track just in front of Max Verstappen

Valtteri Bottas left Lewis Hamilton and his other F1 rivals trailing to set the pace in an impressive performance during Practice Two at the French GP.

Hamilton finds himself under investigation by stewards for an incident with Max Verstappen as the world champion recovered from a mistake.

Hamilton ran into the run-off at Turn Four after losing control of his Mercedes, taking out a bollard in the process, and returned to the track just as Verstappen was approaching Turn Five.

On a timed lap, the Red Bull went round the outside of the recovering Mercedes, but then Verstappen himself ran off the circuit after losing grip.

Stewards said they would investigate the incident after the session, with Hamilton effectively accused of breaking the same rule which cost Sebastian Vettel victory to him in Canada.

However, racing penalties are not usually applied for incidents during practice sessions.

Mercedes re-establish superiority

Despite Hamilton's mistake wrecking his qualifying simulation, Mercedes still comfortably finished Friday's running in first and second places.

Bottas, who had traded fastest times with Hamilton up to that point all day, ended up fastest with a 1:30.937 on the soft tyres, with Hamilton left 0.4s back on the slower medium compound.

Ferrari were third and fourth with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel respectively - but neither driver was within 0.6s of Bottas' benchmark lap. The Scuderia spent the day assessing new development parts, which included new front wing and diffuser.

"Mercedes led every session of the 2018 French GP, and they've started off here with a perfect Friday," said Sky F1's David Croft.

Verstappen's near-miss with Hamilton meant he did not complete a represenative soft-tyre lap either and so the Dutchman finished only sixth fastest, with team-mate Pierre Gasly eighth.

More to follow...

