Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel on F1 meeting to discuss possible tyre change

Sebastian Vettel believes a push from some teams to go back to 2018 tyres could "mix up" the pecking order, but Lewis Hamilton has warned it could harm racing, as bosses prepare to meet with F1 chiefs on Friday.

The introduction of thinner tread tyres for this season came after Pirelli experienced problems with overheating on resurfaced tracks last year. However, some teams have been lobbying for a change, with a meeting planned for Friday morning at the Austrian GP.

Asked if Ferrari, yet to beat Mercedes in 2019, would have fared better with last year's tyre designs, Vettel replied: "The answer is I don't know because we'd have to go back to give you that answer but, as it is now, it's fairly set in terms of order.

"Mercedes does a very good job and it's up to the others to try and catch up. But certainly it would be an element to try and mix things up.

"For ourselves we have struggled more on this year's tyres to get them to work and to get into the window for both qualy and race and there are a couple of other teams probably where drivers would agree.

"For us it's pretty clear but everybody has their own opinions."

Mercedes, who have won all eight races so far, are likely to be of a different opinion and earlier this month Toto Wolff described moves to implement a change as "opportunistic actionism".

Having called for the Grand Prix Drivers' Association to be more involved in F1 changes, Lewis Hamilton is hopeful a driver will be present on Friday - although he reckons any move back to the 2018 tyres would be a bad one for racing.

In any case, the world champion insists any change should be for the good of the sport and the spectacle, rather than the benefit of individual teams.

"There's a meeting on tyres and we're all united on that so hopefully a driver will be in that. He doesn't have to say anything but if they're going the wrong way he can say 'no, that's not the case'," said Hamilton.

"I heard, for example, they're trying to bring back 2018 tyres which were worse than this year's tyres. Last year you had to manage the tyres to a temperature which means you have to do more lift and coasting, you have more blistering... it was a lot worse.

"You couldn't do what I was able to do in Montreal, where I was able to push behind Seb for all those laps - you couldn't do that on last year's tyres, especially the thicker gauge tyres.

"There's an example again of different teams pushing for different things for their own personal goals rather than for the sport's. We need to find solutions that work for everyone if possible and not for individual gain. It's to make racing better."

Brundle on F1's tyre talk...

Sky F1's Martin Brundle believes the current narrative around the sport is too heavily focused on tyres, but said it was still up to teams to adapt to the situation and perform.

"Formula 1 is too tyre-dominated at the moment. It should be an incidental aspect," said Sky F1's Martin Brundle.

"It is a fundamental part of motorsport in general, and Formula 1 in particular, but all we ever seem to talk about it is 'switching' tyres on.

"It's so hard to understand, it's so hard to explain to our friends at home, but it's still a cop out at the end of the day as some teams are switching the tyres on and others are not. So you've got to get it right."

