Austrian GP, Practice Two: Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen crash out
One Mercedes and one Red Bull crash out, while one Ferrari spins, as Leclerc ends unpredictable Austrian GP second practice on top
By James Galloway
Last Updated: 28/06/19 4:06pm
Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen crashed out, while Sebastian Vettel span into the gravel, in an extraordinarily dramatic second practice session at the Austrian GP.
Little could be read into the final timesheet, topped by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, as two red flags and mistakes through the field meant only a handful of leading drivers completed their low-fuel qualifying simulations.
Verstappen was the first to crash, losing his Red Bull at the final corner and spinning backwards into the barriers.
Within minutes, Bottas was also in the barriers when he lost control of his Mercedes at Turn Five and went across the gravel and into a nose-first collision with the wall.
Both drivers emerged unscatched, with Bottas given the all-clear after a precautionary trip to the medical centre after a particularly heavy impact.
Vettel also came a cropper at the final turn when the session again resumed as he set about what was on course to be the fastest lap, although the Ferrari driver avoided the barriers and simply damaged his tyres.
Amid the interruptions, Leclerc and third-placed Pierre Gasly were the only drivers at the front to complete quick laps on the soft tyres.
Bottas stayed second thanks to an earlier fast time, with Lewis Hamilton fourth - with the world champion just 0.4s off the pace despite his best lap coming on the hard tyres.
McLaren's Carlos Sainz was fifth fastest, although will take a 10-place grid penalty for a new engine, ahead of Haas' Romain Grosjean and Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen.
More to follow…
Austrian GP Practice Two Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Tyre
|1) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:05.086
|Soft
|2) Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0.331
|Medium
|3) Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull
|+0.401
|Soft
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.443
|Hard
|5) Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|+0.459
|Soft
|6) Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|+0.615
|Soft
|7) Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.642
|Soft
|8) Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|+0.785
|Hard
|9) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.793
|Medium
|10) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.866
|Soft
|11) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0.874
|Soft
|12) Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|+0.878
|Soft
|13) Alexander Albon
|Toro Rosso
|+0.978
|Soft
|14) Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+1.033
|Soft
|15) Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|+1.062
|Soft
|16) Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|+1.163
|Soft
|17) Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|+1.332
|Soft
|18) Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|+1.743
|Medium
|19) George Russell
|Williams
|+2.131
|Soft
|19) Robert Kubica
|Williams
|+3.422
|Medium
The whole Austrian GP weekend is live only on Sky Sports F1. Sunday's race begins at 2.10pm with build-up from 12.30pm. Find out more about Formula 1 on Sky Sports