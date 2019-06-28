Austrian GP, Practice Two: Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen crash out

1:55 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas hit the barriers at turn six during Practice Two of the Austrian GP. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas hit the barriers at turn six during Practice Two of the Austrian GP.

Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen crashed out, while Sebastian Vettel span into the gravel, in an extraordinarily dramatic second practice session at the Austrian GP.

Little could be read into the final timesheet, topped by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, as two red flags and mistakes through the field meant only a handful of leading drivers completed their low-fuel qualifying simulations.

Verstappen was the first to crash, losing his Red Bull at the final corner and spinning backwards into the barriers.

Within minutes, Bottas was also in the barriers when he lost control of his Mercedes at Turn Five and went across the gravel and into a nose-first collision with the wall.

Both drivers emerged unscatched, with Bottas given the all-clear after a precautionary trip to the medical centre after a particularly heavy impact.

Vettel also came a cropper at the final turn when the session again resumed as he set about what was on course to be the fastest lap, although the Ferrari driver avoided the barriers and simply damaged his tyres.

Amid the interruptions, Leclerc and third-placed Pierre Gasly were the only drivers at the front to complete quick laps on the soft tyres.

Bottas stayed second thanks to an earlier fast time, with Lewis Hamilton fourth - with the world champion just 0.4s off the pace despite his best lap coming on the hard tyres.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz was fifth fastest, although will take a 10-place grid penalty for a new engine, ahead of Haas' Romain Grosjean and Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen.

Austrian GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time Tyre 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.086 Soft 2) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.331 Medium 3) Pierre Gasly Red Bull +0.401 Soft 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.443 Hard 5) Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.459 Soft 6) Romain Grosjean Haas +0.615 Soft 7) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +0.642 Soft 8) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.785 Hard 9) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.793 Medium 10) Lando Norris McLaren +0.866 Soft 11) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.874 Soft 12) Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.878 Soft 13) Alexander Albon Toro Rosso +0.978 Soft 14) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.033 Soft 15) Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +1.062 Soft 16) Nico Hulkenberg Renault +1.163 Soft 17) Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.332 Soft 18) Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.743 Medium 19) George Russell Williams +2.131 Soft 19) Robert Kubica Williams +3.422 Medium

The whole Austrian GP weekend is live only on Sky Sports F1. Sunday's race begins at 2.10pm with build-up from 12.30pm. Find out more about Formula 1 on Sky Sports