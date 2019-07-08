Lewis Hamilton hails Silverstone and says he would fight for British GP future

Lewis Hamilton has described the British GP at Silverstone as "a Grand Prix we can never lose" ahead of the 2019 edition of the race this weekend.

The world champion's home grand prix does not yet have a contract in place to host F1 beyond this year's event, although talks have remained ongoing and a deal for 2020 is still ultimately expected.

In a special Sky Sports F1 feature to air in this weekend's coverage, Hamilton takes a helicopter tour over Britain's most famous race circuit with Martin Brundle - a track the world champion calls "the most fun rollercoaster ride of the year".

"The ultimate race circuit," Hamilton said, a five-time Silverstone winner. "This is a Grand Prix we can never lose.

"Formula 1 loses this and it loses so much of its essence."

Britain staged the first F1 world championship race in 1950 at Silverstone, while the Northamptonshire track has been the permanent home of the event since 1987.

"It feels to me 'not while I'm racing,'" Hamilton replied when the prospect of losing the race was put to him.

"Not while I'm here, I'll fight for it. This has the biggest crowd of the whole year, the biggest attendance of the season, and there's no way I would allow that to happen. We have to fight for it."

1:12 Drivers give their views on whether the British GP should move from Silverstone to a London City street circuit Drivers give their views on whether the British GP should move from Silverstone to a London City street circuit

Hamilton hails British fans

With a record-equalling five British GP victories in his career already, including four in succession between 2014 and 2017, Hamilton can take the record outright if he wins on Sunday.

"It has become the most anticipated event of the year for me and the one I enjoy the most," the Mercedes driver said.

"The fans are really what make the weekend and the atmosphere what it is."

